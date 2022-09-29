Apple donating to Hurricane Ian relief efforts as storm pummels Florida

Apple’s CEO Tim Cook announced the Cupertino company will be donating to “relief efforts on the ground” due to those affected by Hurricane Ian as the storm pummels Florida. As usual, Apple did not disclose how much it will donate.

Tim Cook tweeted the following statement:

We are keeping everyone being affected by Hurricane Ian in our thoughts, and we thank the first responders for helping those in harm’s way. Apple is donating to relief efforts on the ground.

The announcement comes in the middle of a Eurotrip the company’s CEO is taking. He already visited the UK, Germany, and he’s now in Italy to receive an honorary Master’s degree.

NBC News reported on Hurricane Ian and Florida’s situation:

More than 2.5 million customers across Florida were without power Thursday morning after Hurricane Ian, now a tropical storm, walloped the state as one of the most powerful storms to ever hit the United States, causing widespread devastation and flooding that trapped residents in their homes. Ian was downgraded to a tropical storm Thursday morning after slamming into Florida’s southwest coast as a major Category 4 hurricane Wednesday afternoon, bringing winds of 150 mph and life-threatening storm surge.

Apple is one of the companies that always donates money when there’s a catastrophe. In June, it donated money to Haiti after an earthquake. To celebrate Earth Day, the company donated $1 to World Wildlife Fund for every Apple Pay transaction in its stores.

Although it didn’t disclose how much it will give to help those in harm’s way, once again Apple is committed to donating.

We are keeping everyone being affected by Hurricane Ian in our thoughts, and we thank the first responders for helping those in harm’s way. Apple is donating to relief efforts on the ground. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 29, 2022

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: