Apple committed to donating money to Haiti after earthquake, Tim Cook tweets

Haiti is facing another crisis after being struck by a 7.2-magnitude earthquake on Saturday killing at least 300 people and injuring over 1,800. Apple CEO Tim Cook tweeted today that Apple will donate money to the country.

“Our hearts are with all those in Haiti who are once again facing the consequences of a devastating earthquake,” wrote Tim Cook in this Twitter account today. “Apple will be donating to assist relief and recovery efforts in the affected communities.”

According to the British newspaper The Guardian, this earthquake in Haiti reduced churches, hotels, and homes to rubble. The prime minister of the country has declared a month-long state of emergency.

“The most important thing is to recover as many survivors as possible under the rubble,” said Henry. “We have learned that the local hospitals, in particular that of Les Cayes, are overwhelmed with wounded, fractured people.”

It’s far from the first time that Apple commits to donating money in a time of need. Last month, when some Western European countries were flooded, Tim Cook said Apple would make a donation to provide aid and relief efforts for those regions.

Back in 2020, Apple’s CEO announced a “substantial donation” of medical supplies and more to fight the COVID-19 pandemic as well.

For Haiti, this earthquake is a painful memory of the devasting 2010 earthquake that killed more than 200,000 people.

The Guardian also reports that “the US president, Joe Biden, authorized an immediate response and named Samantha Power as the senior official coordinating the US effort to help Haiti. USAID will help to assess the damage and assist in rebuilding, said Biden, who called the United States a ‘close and enduring friend to the people of Haiti’.”

