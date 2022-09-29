Tim Cook picks up a Master’s degree in Innovation and International Management while in Italy

When people travel to Italy, usually they try local pasta, gelato, or visit beautiful museums. Apple’s CEO Tim Cook, in his Eurotour, just picked up a Master’s degree in Innovation and International Management at Università Degli Studi di Napoli Federico II.

Apple’s CEO was given this honorary degree this Thursday. Cook is known for being an advocate for LGBTQIA+ rights, the environment, and promoting privacy as a “fundamental human right.” In addition to that, Tim Cook manages like no one’s business. He made Apple a trillion-dollar company that was able to swim through supply chain shortages due to COVID-19.

While Tim Cook was honored with the degree, he answered a few questions about the environment, privacy, and health. He reaffirmed Apple’s goal to become carbon neutral by 2030, referring to how some small steps the company takes enormously impact the environment, such as taking plastic away from the iPhone’s boxes.

As always, Tim Cook always says privacy is a fundamental human right. This time, he talked about App Transparency Tracking and said people didn’t know how many users were being tracked previously.

Last but not least, he discussed how Apple Watch improves people’s lives. Cook noted how many times he heard from people that the Watch saved them as the device helps them take an ECG, monitor their heart rates, and more.

Tim Cook over Europe

Apart from Italy, Tim Cook visited a few Apple Stores in the United Kingdom. Cook then traveled to hang out with the cast and crew of the Apple TV+ hit show “Ted Lasso.” This included Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso), Juno Temple (Keeley), Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca), Brendan Hunt (Coach Beard), and Jeremy Swift (Higgins).

In Germany, Apple’s CEO visited more of its own stores and was seen with Eddy Cue to celebrate Oktoberfest in Munich, sharing a picture on Twitter holding a stein of beer and wearing some traditional German garb.

You can watch Tim Cook getting his honorary Master’s degree below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: