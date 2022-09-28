Tim Cook travels through Europe to visit ‘Ted Lasso’ cast, pet dogs, drink beer, and more

Apple CEO Tim Cook has been on a whirlwind of a trip through Europe over the last several days, making pit stops in the UK and Germany. Through his travels, Cook has been joined by a number of different Apple executives and visited Apple Stores, an Apple chip lab, and had some fun along the way.

Tim Cook in the UK

Tim Cook (or rather, whoever runs his account) has been documenting the journey with posts on Twitter. Things got started on Sunday when Cook paid a visit to the Apple Covent Garden retail store in London and mingled with shoppers and staffers.

Cook also paid a visit to the Southbank Centre, a complex of artistic venues located in London. Alongside this visit, the Southbank Centre announced that it would be teaming up with Apple’s Racial Equity and Justice Initiative to expand the program to the UK. This partnership will “support emerging Black creatives, breaking down structural barriers and empowering future generations of talent.”

Cook also paid a visit to the Southbank Centre, a complex of artistic venues located in London. Alongside this visit, the Southbank Centre announced that it would be teaming up with Apple’s Racial Equity and Justice Initiative to expand the program to the UK. This partnership will “support emerging Black creatives, breaking down structural barriers and empowering future generations of talent.”

From there, Cook stopped by Apple’s new Battersea Power Station offices in London. These offices are slated to officially open sometime early in 2023. Cook says that these offers represent a “tribute to this incredible city and a reflection of our commitment to Apple’s future in the UK.”

Next up, Cook stopped by two more Apple Store locations: Apple Brompton Road and Apple Regent Street today. Images shared to Twitter show Cook mingling with staffers, including a somewhat hilarious group photo where he’s all the way in the back and only barely visible.

Cook then traveled to hang out with the cast and crew of the Apple TV+ hit show “Ted Lasso.” This included Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso), Juno Temple (Keeley), Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca), Brendan Hunt (Coach Beard), and Jeremy Swift (Higgins).

A few other Apple executives also tagged along for this AFC Richmond visit: Eddy Cue (SVP of services), Lisa Jackson (VP of environment, policy, and social initiatives), Deirdre O’Brien (SVP of retail and people), and Kristin Huguet Quayle (VP of worldwide communications).

After mingling with the AFC Richmond crew, Cook jaunted to visit Apple’s class of all-female founders at its first Foundations program in the UK. He then took in a gospel performance from Volney Morgan and New-Ye, as well as 12-year-old Nandi Bushell. This took place at Apple’s Platoon Studios, which is the company it acquired back in 2018 to help support up-and-coming artists.

Tim Cook in Germany with dogs and beer!

This wrapped up Cook’s time in the UK, but he then visited Germany to visit the Apple Rosenthaler Straße retail store. Here, he met with some App Store developers: Flowkey, komoot, and Dogo. He also took some time to say hello to a “very well-behaved” dog named Ninja.

Cook and Eddy Cue then took the edge off and celebrated Oktoberfest in Munich, sharing a picture to Twitter holding a stein of beer and wearing some traditional German garb.

Cook and Jony Srouji, Apple’s SVP of hardware technologies, then paid a visit to one of Apple’s “state-of-the-art labs” in Munich. The two visited a chamber where “engineers conduct some of the cellular testing done to ensure we’re optimizing for performance and connectivity.”

And finally, in Munich, Cook met with the local photographer Jannik Obenhoff, who showcased some of his early results from the iPhone 14 Pro Max camera system.

Where will Cook and his fellow Apple executives head next? It’s anyone’s guess, but you can follow along with the journey on Twitter.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: