Apple Music crosses 100 million songs milestone; over 3x growth since original launch

Apple is out with a new press release this morning touting a milestone for Apple Music. The company says that Apple Music now offers an expansive library with over 100 million songs. With this, however, Apple says that it’s focus on human curation has never been stronger…

It’s a bizarre milestone to celebrate, but the perspective is interesting as Apple points out:

Back in the 1960s, only 5,000 new albums were released each year. Today, anywhere in the world, in 167 countries and regions on Apple Music, any artist of any description can write and record a song and release it globally. Every day, over 20,000 singers and songwriters are delivering new songs to Apple Music — songs that make our catalog even better than it was the day before. One hundred million songs is evidence of a more democratic space, where anyone, even a new artist making music out of their bedroom, can have the next big hit.

Apple had previously said that Apple Music offered a library of 75 million songs. When it first launched in 2015, it offered a catalog of 30 million songs. Spotify says that it offers over 80 million songs in its library.

Apple also emphasizes that, despite such a huge expanse of songs, Apple Music continues to lead the charge of human curation.

At Apple Music, human curation has always been the core to everything we do, both in ways you can see, like our editorial playlists; and ways you can’t, like the human touch that drives our recommendation algorithms. Now more than ever, we know that investment in human curation will be key in making us the very best at connecting artists and audiences.

You can read Apple’s full press release right here.

9to5Mac’s Take

Artists have continued to release music, so the number of songs has increased.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: