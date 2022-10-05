Night mode on iPhone: How to use it and best shots we’ve seen

Arin Waichulis

- Oct. 5th 2022 11:32 am PT

0 Comments

Night mode continues to be one of the iPhone’s most impressive camera system features. After asking the 9to5Mac community on Twitter to reply with their best nighttime shots, I gathered the top comments and what I thought was the most awe-inspiring. Here’s how to use Night mode and the best photos I’ve seen with it.

You may not have even noticed your iPhone has a dedicated Night mode. Unlike other Camera app modes, you don’t need to swipe or toggle between a Night mode photo and a normal one. Night mode turns on and adjusts automatically when it senses a low-light environment.

When enabled, it vastly improves photos by increasing the exposure time of your iPhone’s camera. The result can be some pretty incredible low-light shots.

How to use Night mode

Note: Night mode is available on all iPhone 11 models and newer, as well as iPad Pro.

Since you can’t manually turn on Night mode for any setting, you’ll need to be in a low or medium-light environment for that gray or yellow moon icon to appear.

Here’s how it works:

  1. Open the Camera app and navigate to the photo mode. Look for a moon icon in the upper left (bottom left in landscape orientation).
  2. If it’s grayed out, it means that Night mode is available, but not auto-enabled as the scene is too bright.
  3. If the moon icon is highlighted yellow, it means it’s auto-enabled for your scene and ready for use.
  4. Next, tap the upward-facing arrow and then the yellow moon icon at the bottom to adjust the exposure time.
  5. Lastly, hold your iPhone as still as possible during your Night mode capture. The yellow moon icon indicates for how long, and a countdown will also appear above the shutter button.

Here are some of the best Night mode captures sent to us on Twitter. You can see hundreds more from the 9to5Mac community and share your shots in our pinned tweet.


Wilson (@Wilson_boi_101) – iPhone 12 Pro Max

Wilson (@Wilson_boi_101) – iPhone 12 Pro Max
Demetrio (@theemetris) iPhone 11 Pro
@IvanGarin8 – iPhone 14 Pro
Blake (@5Blake1) – iPhone 11 Pro
Imthaz (@imthaz) – iPhone 11 Pro Max
Danny (@dannysframe) – iPhone 12 Pro Max
Imthaz (@imthaz) – iPhone 11 Pro Max
Yaroslav Gavrilov (@appletester_rus) – iPhone 12
Florian Imdahl (@FlorianImdahl) – iPhone 13

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

iPhone 14

iPhone 14

About the Author

Arin Waichulis

Arin Waichulis's favorite gear

M2 MacBook Air

M2 MacBook Air

Laptop I use. Lightweight. Fast. Just works.
GoPro HERO 10 Black

GoPro HERO 10 Black

Virtually indestructible. Crispy video on the go or in studio.