9to5Rewards: MacBook Air giveaway + ALOGIC Clarity 4K display with free webcam

ALOGIC Clarity 4K UHD Display Monitor

The most important part of an external monitor is its panel, but having a good design changes everything. The new ALOGIC Clarity 4K UHD Display Monitor has a beautiful, premium design with a thin-bewezel and edge-to-edge screen. The front of the display is covered by high-quality glass with a gloss finish, which makes the images look much more vivid. At $799, Clarity has the looks and aesthetics of Apple’s Studio Display and gives MacBook users an economical substitute for extending screen space.

The ALOGIC Clarity 4K UHD is not just an external monitor. It also functions as a USB hub so that users can connect other peripherals directly to it. On the back of the monitor there are two USB-A ports, USB-B, two HDMI ports, DisplayPort, USB-C, and audio output.

It comes with a built-in metal stand that is fully adjustable. Users can rotate the monitor, tilt it, or even swivel it to find the best angle for any kind of work.

The ALOGIC Clarity 4K UHD Display Monitor is now available from the company’s official online store. It is priced at $799.99 and comes with the ALOGIC 1080p Iris webcam for free.

Apple MacBook Air M2

