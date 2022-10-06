Here’s a first look at Google’s iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8 competitors

During its Made by Google 2022 event today in NYC, the company officially announced its Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, Pixel Watch, and more. Read on for a closer look at what Google is doing with its iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8 competitors, G2 Tensor custom silicon, and more.

Our friends at our sister-site 9to5Google are at the live Made by Google event today, for all the fine details, check out their coverage. And head below for a first look and overview of Google’s latest devices.

Pixel 7 and 7 Pro smartphones

Pixel 7

Google Pixel 7 features:

6.3-inch FHD display with 90Hz refresh rate

G2 Tensor custom chip built on 4nm process

128 or 256GB of storage

8GB RAM

WiFi 6E+ (built-in VPN powered by Google One coming later)

4,355 mAh battery

50MP primary camera

12MP ultrawide camera

Enhanced zoom but still at 2x optical

New unblur photo feature

New 10.8MP front-facing sensor with face unlock

Priced from $599

Pixel 7 Pro

Google Pixel 7 Pro comes with:

6.7-inch OLED QHD+ display with 10-120Hz refresh rate 20% higher peak brightness

G2 Tensor custom chip built on 4nm process

128 or 256GB storage

12GB RAM

WiFi 6E+ (built-in VPN powered by Google One coming later)

5,000 mAh battery

Up to 72 hours of battery life with “Extreme Battery Saver”

Enhanced 50MP primary camera

12 MP ultrawide camera

Upgraded 48MP telephoto camera (with up to 30x “Super Res Zoom”)

11.1MP front-facing camera

New unblur photo feature

Price from $899

Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch features:

41mm wide and 12.3mm thick

Interchangeable bands

Always-on display protected by custom 3D Corning Gorilla Glass

Physical crown

Sleep tracking

ECG and blood oxygen measurements

5ATM (50m water resistance)

24-hour battery life with 294 mAh capacity

Magnetic charging puck

Powered by Exynos 9110 SoC with Cortex M33 co-processor

2GB RAM

32GB storage

Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi, NFC, GPS with 4G LTE optional

Runs Wear OS 3.5

Priced from $349

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: