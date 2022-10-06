Here’s a first look at Google’s iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8 competitors

During its Made by Google 2022 event today in NYC, the company officially announced its Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, Pixel Watch, and more. Read on for a closer look at what Google is doing with its iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8 competitors, G2 Tensor custom silicon, and more.
Our friends at our sister-site 9to5Google are at the live Made by Google event today, for all the fine details, check out their coverage. And head below for a first look and overview of Google’s latest devices.
- Google Pixel 7 goes official with Tensor G2, face unlock, smaller battery
- Google unveils Pixel 7 Pro with Tensor G2 processor, 5x telephoto, starts at $899
- Google launches Pixel Watch with Fitbit, 24-hour battery on October 13 from $349
- Google Tensor G2 is ‘60% faster,’ more secure, and more power efficient
Pixel 7 and 7 Pro smartphones
Pixel 7
Google Pixel 7 features:
- 6.3-inch FHD display with 90Hz refresh rate
- G2 Tensor custom chip built on 4nm process
- 128 or 256GB of storage
- 8GB RAM
- WiFi 6E+ (built-in VPN powered by Google One coming later)
- 4,355 mAh battery
- 50MP primary camera
- 12MP ultrawide camera
- Enhanced zoom but still at 2x optical
- New unblur photo feature
- New 10.8MP front-facing sensor with face unlock
- Priced from $599
Pixel 7 Pro
Google Pixel 7 Pro comes with:
- 6.7-inch OLED QHD+ display with 10-120Hz refresh rate
- 20% higher peak brightness
- G2 Tensor custom chip built on 4nm process
- 128 or 256GB storage
- 12GB RAM
- WiFi 6E+ (built-in VPN powered by Google One coming later)
- 5,000 mAh battery
- Up to 72 hours of battery life with “Extreme Battery Saver”
- Enhanced 50MP primary camera
- 12 MP ultrawide camera
- Upgraded 48MP telephoto camera (with up to 30x “Super Res Zoom”)
- 11.1MP front-facing camera
- New unblur photo feature
- Price from $899
Pixel Watch
Google Pixel Watch features:
- 41mm wide and 12.3mm thick
- Interchangeable bands
- Always-on display protected by custom 3D Corning Gorilla Glass
- Physical crown
- Sleep tracking
- ECG and blood oxygen measurements
- 5ATM (50m water resistance)
- 24-hour battery life with 294 mAh capacity
- Magnetic charging puck
- Powered by Exynos 9110 SoC with Cortex M33 co-processor
- 2GB RAM
- 32GB storage
- Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi, NFC, GPS with 4G LTE optional
- Runs Wear OS 3.5
- Priced from $349
Read more at 9to5Google
- Photo Unblur fixes old blurry photos using your Pixel 7
- Pixel 7 camera features: Macro Focus, Cinematic Blur, and more
- Pixel getting At a Glance rain alerts and more Assistant voice typing languages
- Pixel Tablet preview: A Smart Display dock is Google’s best chance at getting Android tablets in your home
- Pixel 7 series brings the latest Google software, free VPN, and more
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel