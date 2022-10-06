How to watch the Jon Stewart show on Apple TV

Apple’s streaming service, Apple TV+, features a periodic topical news discussion show from Jon Stewart. The Problem with Jon Stewart returns for season two beginning this Friday. Here’s how to watch.

The Problem features Jon Stewart break down and analyze issues of national interest, helped by a panel of guests, in front of a live studio audience.

Season one covered issues including veteran medical care, gun control, and climate change. Season two tackles gender, taxation, elections and more.

Although Stewart made his name as host of The Daily Show, The Problem with Jon Stewart takes a different tone — and a different schedule. It is not a daily show, or even a consistent weekly show. Episodes are pre-recorded in batches and released sporadically throughout the year. The first episode of the new season premieres on October 7.

How to watch The Problem with Jon Stewart

The Problem with Jon Stewart streams exclusively on Apple TV+. Sign up here to get an Apple ID with a seven-day free trial of Apple TV+, if you don’t already have an account. Apple TV+ usually costs $4.99 per month. A subscription can be shared with up to six family members using the Family Sharing system.

You can access the Apple TV+ service through the Apple TV app available on various platforms, including iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV set-top box, PlayStation, Xbox, Amazon Fire Stick, Roku sticks, and more. You can also watch on a PC using the tv.apple.com website.

To find the show in the app, click on the tv+ Originals tab. Then, scroll down to find the tile for The Problem with Jon Stewart. Press the ‘+’ add button to add the show to Up Next and get notifications when new episodes are released.

What else is on Apple TV+

Apple TV+ offers more than 150 original TV shows and movies: see everything here in our comprehensive guide. Upcoming premieres include new series ‘Shantaram’, new movie ‘Raymond & Ray’, and ‘Causeway’ starring Jennifer Lawrence. The new Will Smith movie ‘Emancipation’ streams on Apple TV+ in December.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: