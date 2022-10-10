H2O Audio TRI Multi-Sport waterproof headphones sound like a great Apple Watch companion

Apple Watch has received a new multi-sport/triathlon feature with watchOS 9 this fall and Apple Watch Ultra is more durable and water resistant than any predecessor. Complimenting those improvements, H2O Audio is out with its newest conduction headphones, the waterproof TRI Multi-Sport.

The company announced the newest model in its sports headphones today in a press release.

“H2O Audio, first to market with waterproof headphones in 2003, released their newest invention – multi-sport, waterproof bone conduction headphones that go beyond the highest waterproof IPX8 rating by being submersible up to 12 feet of water for an unlimited amount of time.”

TRI Multi-Sport headphone specs

Multi-Sport Design: Designed for swimming, biking, running, paddling, surfing, skiing, snowboarding, and any outdoor activity, the open-ear bone conduction speakers provide great sound while maintaining surrounding awareness.

Designed for swimming, biking, running, paddling, surfing, skiing, snowboarding, and any outdoor activity, the open-ear bone conduction speakers provide great sound while maintaining surrounding awareness. 100% Waterproof: H2O Audio waterproof technology allows submersion to 12 feet/3.6 meters underwater for an unlimited amount of time. The sound underwater is truly an amazing experience. Waterproof Rating: IPX8.

H2O Audio waterproof technology allows submersion to 12 feet/3.6 meters underwater for an unlimited amount of time. The sound underwater is truly an amazing experience. Waterproof Rating: IPX8. MP3 Player: Built-in MP3 player with 8 GB of memory will hold several hundred songs and accepts most music formats.

Built-in MP3 player with 8 GB of memory will hold several hundred songs and accepts most music formats. Bluetooth: Connect your iPhone, Android, or any music enabled smartwatch – and enjoy running & biking with streaming music.

Connect your iPhone, Android, or any music enabled smartwatch – and enjoy running & biking with streaming music. Battery Life: 9 Hours of playtime should cover even the most grueling endurance events.

9 Hours of playtime should cover even the most grueling endurance events. Secure Fit: The neckband provides a secure and comfortable fit while swimming, paddling, running, and working out.

The neckband provides a secure and comfortable fit while swimming, paddling, running, and working out. Price: MSRP $149.99, going for $99.99 at launch

While these excel for watersports use, the TRI headphones are a great fit for any activity and anyone who prefers to keep maximum situational awareness. That’s thanks to bone conduction tech which means you don’t have your ears plugged while enjoying your music.

You can pick up the TRI Multi-Sport headphones direct from H20 Audio as well as Amazon.

Check out H2O Audio’s promo video below for a closer look:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: