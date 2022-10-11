Tuesday’s best deals: All-time lows on AirPods Pro 2 at $235 and iPad Air 5 from $519, more

All of today’s best Apple deals are now going live with Amazon kicking off a fall Prime Day sale. As part of this early access savings event, you can score a new all-time low on AirPods Pro 2 at $235. That’s then joined by much of the same best price status on the iPad Air 5 from $519. Not to mention, an assortment of Anker charging gear from $21. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

AirPods Pro 2 fall to new low in Best Apple Prime Day deals

Today only, as part of its fall Prime Day sale, Amazon is delivering one of the first chances to save on the all-new Apple AirPods Pro 2. Now dropping down to $235, today’s offer is $14 off the usual $249 going rate and available exclusively for Prime members. This is only the second discount to date and the best price yet on the new releases.

Delivering all of the same features as the original pair, the new AirPods Pro 2 now arrive with some improvements like enhanced audio playback to pair with the upgraded ANC and new adaptive transparency mode tech. There’s still Spatial Audio support, as well as Hey Siri integration, just all packed into a refreshed charging case with Find My features, a built-in speaker, and lanyard loop. Head below for more info on the AirPods Pro 2 deal.

Apple’s latest iPad Air 5 now starts at $519 all-time low

Joining in on all of the other Apple fall Prime Day discounts, we’re now tracking new all-time lows on Apple’s latest iPad Air 5 just for Prime members. Starting at $519 shipped for the 64GB Wi-Fi model, this is marking the best price to date from its usual $599 going rate. The $80 in savings are well below our previous $40 mentions, as well. The all-time lows also carry over to the elevated 256GB capacity which is also sitting at $80 off with a discount to $669.

Bringing Apple’s Neural Engine-backed M1 chip to a more affordable form-factor, the new iPad Air 5 arrives with the same desktop-class performance as its other machines. Its 12MP Ultra Wide front camera packs Center Stage support, and the 10.9-inch display rocks True Tone, P3 wide color support, and an antireflective coating. Staples from last time like Touch ID in the power button and Apple Pencil integration are onboard, as well. Learn more about iPad Air 5 over in our coverage at 9to5Mac. Head below for more.

Anker’s latest GaNPrime chargers fall to new lows

As another one of the Best Apple Prime Day deals, Amazon is now discounting a selection of Anker’s latest charging tech to some of the best prices ever. A favorite from the sale, the new Anker PowerCore 24K Power Bank is down to a new all-time low at $100. Typically fetching $150, this is only the second chance to save with a 33% discount attached and beats our previous mention by $20. Having just hit the scene earlier in the fall, Anker’s new portable battery is its most capable yet with a 140W USB-C PD output. That lets it effortlessly refuel an M1 Pro MacBook, as well as iPhones, iPads, and more without breaking a sweat. There’s also a built-in display for monitoring charging stats in real time. Dive into our Tested with 9to5Toys review for some additional info.

