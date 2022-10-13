TP-Link introduces redesigned Deco app with new Parental Controls and detailed statistics

Popular networking products manufacturer TP-Link this week released a major update to the official Deco routers app. The update brings a completely redesigned interface, plus new Parental Controls, detailed network statistics, and more.

Deco app 3.0

With the new version 3.0 of the app, Deco users will find a redesigned interface that is modern and easy to use. As described by TP-Link, the new app is designed so that users can monitor their network at a glance. As soon as you open the app, it shows an overview of your internet connection with details about data usage and connected devices.

The main screen of the app has also made it easier for users to quickly access router settings, enable Guest Network, and even share their Wi-Fi password with others by generating a QR Code.

Users already had access to a list of all devices connected to the network with the Deco app, but now it automatically assigns icons based on the category of the device (such as a smartphone or tablet). You can tap on a device in the list to see details such as its MAC address, IP, data usage, and also an option to prioritize data for that device.

The Parental Controls feature has also been completely revamped with new options. For example, parents can select specific devices to restrict which websites will be available on that network, and they can set a bed time or time limits for browsing the web.

Welcome to the Deco App — the perfect way to set up your mesh WiFi in minutes and control your whole network. Once connected, you’ll have instant access to check every connected device, manage your kids’ online activity, and control your home network effortlessly. All from the palm of your hand.

The new Deco app is available for free on the App Store. If you already have the old app installed, all you need to do is update it to the latest version. Be sure to take a look at some great deals for Deco routers on Amazon.

