Apple Watch Ultra ‘Call To The Wild’ ad touts extreme durability

After debuting its largest and most rugged wearable to date last month, today Apple released one of the ads that it showed during its keynote event. “Call To The Wild” touts various extreme conditions that Apple Watch Ultra can handle.

Call To The Wild is a sub-one-minute ad that shows a montage of extreme weather from winter storms, water, to desert heat that Apple Watch Ultra can endure.

A narrator starts the commercial with “Wanted for hazardous journey…” set to the soundtrack “On The Verge” (Safari Riot Remix) by Skott.

Shared on YouTube, Apple says:

“Meet the new Apple Watch Ultra. With a robust titanium case, our biggest, brightest Apple Watch display ever, a customizable Action button, water resistant 100m and three specialized bands made for athletes and adventurers of all kinds.”

Check out the 38-second ad below:

In related news, it looks like Blink-182 may be the first band to have included Apple Watch Ultra in a music video (parental advisory)…

I'm fairly certain blink-182's new song is the first music video to feature an Apple Watch Ultra https://t.co/vzt7SbBhdf — zac hall (@apollozac) October 14, 2022

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: