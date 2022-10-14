Apple Watch Ultra ‘Call To The Wild’ ad touts extreme durability

Michael Potuck

- Oct. 14th 2022 9:42 am PT

Apple Watch Ultra Call To The Wild ad
0 Comments

After debuting its largest and most rugged wearable to date last month, today Apple released one of the ads that it showed during its keynote event. “Call To The Wild” touts various extreme conditions that Apple Watch Ultra can handle.

Call To The Wild is a sub-one-minute ad that shows a montage of extreme weather from winter storms, water, to desert heat that Apple Watch Ultra can endure.

A narrator starts the commercial with “Wanted for hazardous journey…” set to the soundtrack “On The Verge” (Safari Riot Remix) by Skott.

Shared on YouTube, Apple says:

“Meet the new Apple Watch Ultra. With a robust titanium case, our biggest, brightest Apple Watch display ever, a customizable Action button, water resistant 100m and three specialized bands made for athletes and adventurers of all kinds.”

Check out the 38-second ad below:

In related news, it looks like Blink-182 may be the first band to have included Apple Watch Ultra in a music video (parental advisory)…

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Apple Watch Ultra

Apple Watch Ultra

About the Author

Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12