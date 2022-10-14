Is Apple actually turning iMessage into AIM or is this sketchy redesign rumor for laughs?

Chance Miller

Oct. 14th 2022

An incredibly sketchy rumor today says Apple is working on a major update to the Messages app… and it sounds terrible. The rumor is that Apple’s big ambitions for Messages include a new home screen design, “chat rooms,” new augmented reality features, and more. Will this actually come to fruition?

This rumor is making the rounds today after being initially shared on Twitter Majin Bu. This source has gotten a few things right over the years, but usually for things like iPhone case colors and Apple Watch band updates. The track record for software leaks is basically nonexistent.

Here’s the rumor in full:

According with my resource, Apple is working on a new version of iMessage completely renewed. New home, chat rooms, video clips, and new chat features in AR. It should be released next year along with the new headset.

A few of these features by themselves are interesting. Video clips sound like an extension of the audio message features already integrated into iMessages. A redesigned home screen could be a welcome change. Chat rooms? We’re not quite sure what that means or how it could fit into the iMessage experience alongside group chats.

The accompanying concept image, apparently created based on the source’s information, is not at all what we’d expect. It looks like a mix of AIM from 2002, Myspace messaging, and Facebook Messenger. Here’s hoping this isn’t even close to what Apple has planned, if it’s even planning a redesign for the Messages app to begin with.

The tie-in with the augmented reality headset makes the most sense. Apple is rumored to be targeting a release of its new headset in 2023, and enhanced communication features are expected to be a big focus from day one.

So yeah, that’s where we stand on this rumor. It’s probably not true, but some of the features could be interesting. The supposed design? Let’s hope that’s definitely not true. What do you think? Let us know down in the comments.

Chance Miller

