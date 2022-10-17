New iPads imminent: iPad Pro shipping delays mount, more third-party cases for iPad 10 leak.

A few days ago, Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman reported that the launch of new iPad models is imminent and that Apple could announce them anytime now. And to back up all the latest rumors, Gurman has now noted that most of the current iPad Pro models are now sold out and out of stock at many Apple Stores across the US.

Current iPad Pro sold out in the US

And in fact, by looking at Apple’s US website, the delivery estimate for most iPad Pro models has slipped to one to two weeks. Some specific configurations have had the delivery estimate pushed back to November. This aligns with reports that there’s a new generation iPad Pro coming in the next few days.

Last week, the journalist had already reported that iPadOS 16.1 (which will be the first release of iPadOS 16) will be made available to the public the week of October 24. Apple is reportedly waiting for the official launch of the new iPads to release the software update to all iPad users. In the past, Apple had launched new products in the last week of October.

According to rumors, the new iPad Pro will be available in the same 11-inch and 12.9-inch screen sizes as the current generation. The main difference from the current model will be the M2 chip, which is about 20% faster than the M1. Other major hardware changes seem unlikely at this point.

New entry-level iPad is also coming soon

But the new iPad Pro models are not the only ones coming soon. We’ve also been hearing rumors about a new, redesigned 10th-generation iPad. Some accessory makers like ESR were already selling cases for the new iPad ahead of its announcement, and now customers are spotting even more accessories made for the new iPad 10 available in stores like Target.

Earlier this year, 9to5Mac revealed exclusive details about the 10th-generation iPad. The entry-level iPad will get a new design, the A14 Bionic chip, 5G, and a USB-C port to replace the Lightning connector. The A14 Bionic chip will give the new iPad 10 about 30% faster performance, not to mention increased RAM for better multitasking.

And thanks to the new design, the new 10th-generation iPad is also expected to work with the 2nd generation Apple Pencil, while the previous model still relies on the original Apple Pencil.

It’s worth noting that Apple is unlikely to hold a special event for the announcement of the new iPads. Instead, the company is expected to introduce the new products with a press release on its website. Recent reports have also pointed to the release of new Macs later this year, but it’s unclear whether these new computers will be announced alongside the new iPads or not.

Read also:

H/t MacRumors

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: