Firefox launches its new ‘View’ feature, wallpapers, and shortcut buttons

Mozilla is out with a notable update for its Firefox browser today. Building on its focus of privacy and customization, the new release comes with the new Firefox View feature that lets users see up to 25 of their most recently closed tabs plus three active tabs on other devices. It also comes with new shortcut buttons for private mode, a PDF editor, text recognition, and fresh wallpapers.

Mozilla announced the new Firefox release on its blog today:

“October is one of our favorite months of the year with Autumn and Cybersecurity Awareness Month. We’re supporting Cybersecurity Awareness with Private Browsing mode upgrades. Additionally, we’re rolling out new features to help you pick up where you last left off with Firefox View and new Colorways and wallpapers to refresh your look.

Earlier this year we celebrated our 100th Firefox release and reaffirmed our commitment to put people first. For today’s release, we’re rolling out new features that deliver on our user promise to provide web experiences that prioritizes people’s privacy and needs whenever they go online.”

Latest Firefox features

A new private browsing shortcut button that users can pin to their desktop for a quick and easy switch to Private Browsing mode. In addition, Private Browsing mode has been redesigned to reflect a modern look and feel, complete with a new logo and a dark theme default. This builds upon last year’s uplevel to the Private Browsing mode which included new privacy protections like Total Cookie Protection and HTTPS by default.

button that users can pin to their desktop for a quick and easy switch to Private Browsing mode. In addition, Private Browsing mode has been redesigned to reflect a modern look and feel, complete with a new logo and a dark theme default. This builds upon last year’s uplevel to the Private Browsing mode which included new privacy protections like Total Cookie Protection and HTTPS by default. Firefox View , initially launching only on desktop, will include up to 25 of users’ most recently closed tabs. It will also have a task continuity feature that allows users with a Firefox Account to see the last three active tabs they had open on other devices.

, initially launching only on desktop, will include up to 25 of users’ most recently closed tabs. It will also have a task continuity feature that allows users with a Firefox Account to see the last three active tabs they had open on other devices. Two new shortcuts to boost productivity, including a PDF editor with direct editing capabilities and a text recognition feature, allowing macOS 10.15+ users to separate and reuse text from an image.

including a with direct editing capabilities and a feature, allowing macOS 10.15+ users to separate and reuse text from an image. A limited edition of Colorways on desktop and mobile wallpapers inspired by Independent Voices, created by streetwear and sneaker designer Keely Alexis.

You can download the latest releases for desktop, iOS, Android, and more on Mozilla’s website, the App Store, and Google Play Store.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: