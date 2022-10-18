watchOS 9.1 enables Apple Music downloads over Wi-Fi or cellular without charging

Along with the release of iOS 16.1 RC (Release Candidate) for developers and beta users on Tuesday, Apple also released watchOS 9.1 RC. The update to the Apple Watch operating system adds new features, and it also enables the download of Apple Music songs over Wi-Fi or cellular when the Apple Watch is off the charger.

Apple Music downloads on Apple Watch

One of the limitations of the Apple Watch is that users had to put the device on the charger to sync Apple Music songs from the iPhone. Even after the introduction of the Apple Watch Series 3, which enabled streaming of the entire Apple Music catalog over Wi-Fi or cellular, there was still no way to download songs when the Apple Watch was unplugged.

That changes now with watchOS 9.1, which finally lets users download music on the Apple Watch even if it’s not connected to power. According to the update release notes, this works when the Apple Watch is connected to the internet via Wi-Fi or cellular.

There are also some other new features coming with watchOS 9.1. For instance, the update extends battery life during certain workouts using Apple Watch SE 2, Apple Watch Series 8, and Apple Watch Ultra by reducing the frequency of heart rate and GPS readings. It also adds support for Matter, the new standard for smart home accessories.

Apple says watchOS 9.1 also fixes bugs and improves system security. You can check the full watchOS 9.1 release notes below:

Battery life extended during Outdoor Walking, Running, and Hiking Workouts with the ability to reduce the frequency of heart rate and GPS readings on Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE (2nd generation) and Apple Watch Ultra;

Music can download while Apple Watch is off charger using Wi-Fi or cellular;

Matter, the new smart home connectivity standard, is supported enabling a wide variety of smart home accessories to work together across ecosystem.

The update will be available for all Apple Watch Series 4 and later users on Monday, October 24. Apple will release iOS 16.1, iPadOS 16.1, tvOS 16.1, and macOS Ventura to the public on the same day.

Read also:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: