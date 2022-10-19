iPhone SE 4 rumors still insist the cheaper model will be a modern iPhone XR

The iPhone SE 4 is expected sometime in 2023 and rumors suggest it will feature an all-new design inspired by the iPhone XR. This has once again been reported by Jon Prosser, who says the iPhone SE 4 will feature that iPhone XR design in midnight, starlight, and (Product)Red colors. There are some new renders to showcase the design…

The iPhone SE currently features the same design as the iPhone 8. This includes a 4.7-inch display with a Home button and large top and bottom bezels. It’s priced at $429, which makes it the most affordable way to enter the iPhone ecosystem. Despite that price point, however, the dated design is starting to wane on many buyers.

According to Prosser, the new iPhone SE 4 will have the same form factor as the iPhone XR. Apple first released the iPhone XR in 2018 alongside the iPhone XS as a more affordable option alongside the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max.

The iPhone XR design includes a 6.1-inch LCD display with no Home button, smaller bezels, and Face ID. It’s unclear, however, if Face ID will make the jump to the iPhone SE 4. It’s possible that Apple opts for Touch ID in the side button instead rather than Face ID as a cost-saving measure. If Apple continues its usual strategy, the iPhone SE 4 will feature a modern A-series processor inside.

Prosser has also shared some renders of the iPhone SE 4, created by design aficionado Ian Zelbo. As you’d expect, these renders are virtually indistinguishable from the iPhone XR.

9to5Mac’s Take

The iPhone SE has become an increasingly tough sell. While it was once a great entry-level option for first-time iPhone buyers or those who preferred the Home button design, Apple’s strategy of keeping older iPhones in the lineup at lower prices has eaten into the iPhone SE market.

For instance, the iPhone SE 3 sells for $429, while you can buy an iPhone 12 for $599. This is still a noticeable price difference, but that price difference is made up for by the more modern design and features of the iPhone 12. You can also get an iPhone 13 mini for $599 as well; there’s also the possibility that Apple increases the iPhone SE 4 price.

The iPhone SE 4, however, will mark the end of an era. Once it’s released (assuming the iPhone SE 3 is discontinued), Apple will no longer be selling any iPhone with a Home button.

What are your thoughts on the iPhone SE 4 rumors? Do you think Apple is making the right call? Let us know down in the comments.

