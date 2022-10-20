Facebook adding Reels and other new features to Groups

Filipe Espósito

- Oct. 20th 2022 4:56 pm PT

Facebook on Thursday announced multiple new features coming to Facebook Groups as the company held its sixth Facebook Communities Summit. Because groups are very popular among Facebook users, Meta is now bringing Reels, more options for moderators, and other changes to these groups.

As announced by Meta in a blog post, the biggest announcement for Facebook Groups is definitely Reels – a vertical short video format created to compete with TikTok. Reels have become quite popular on Instagram and also on Facebook, but now users will also be able to watch and share Reels within Facebook Groups.

Just like on Instagram, Facebook users will be able to edit a Reel with custom audio, filters, and text before sharing it in a group.

Reels in Groups let you express your voice in your communities through creative and immersive videos. […] Imagine people in a makeup-obsessed group sharing their latest techniques and beauty finds with fellow members. Group admins and members can also add creative elements such as audio, text overlay and filters on top of their videos before sharing to bring their stories to life.

More new features coming to Facebook Groups

But there are other new features coming to groups. For instance, members of a group will be able to share a public event to an Instagram Story. The platform will also let users set an “About Me” description to be shown to other group members, as well as an indicator to tell other people that you’re open to messaging.

Facebook wants to make the group experience better for admins and moderators. That’s why the company will introduce a new points system to reward those who play an active role in the community. There’s also “Admin Assist,” which will help moderators filter posts containing information rated as false by third-party fact-checkers.

All these new features should become available soon for all Facebook users.

