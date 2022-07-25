Facebook’s Music Revenue Sharing gives creators new ways to make money through videos

Facebook is introducing a new way for creators to earn money on the platform. Called Music Revenue Sharing, creators can monetize their videos that use licensed music from popular and emerging artists. With this, both the content creators and music rights holders can earn money from the videos.

The feature is run by Rights Manager which helps content owners protect and manage their content at scale. Additionally, the feature was born out of partnerships across the music industry, benefiting creators, partners, music rights holders, and fans alike.

How Music Revenue Sharing works

Creators who use this new income-increasing tool must be eligible for both in-stream ads and monetization. Video creators will earn a 20% revenue share on any videos that are eligible and share the rest with music rights holders and Meta.

Additionally, videos must be at least 60 seconds long and have a visual component. Creators just can’t post a video with only the licensed music itself.

The feature is releasing today to video creators in the US. Music Revenue Sharing will expand to the rest of the world in the coming months.

