Moft launches versatile Snap Float Folio for iPad Pro, Air, and mini with magnetic origami design

- Oct. 20th 2022 10:38 am PT

Moft Snap Float Folio iPad Pro Air mini
Moft is out with its newest Apple accessory, a clever origami-style folio plus stand that offers handy versatility for iPad while keeping a minimalist design. The Snap Float Folio features vegan leather with four ways to lift your iPad Pro, Air, or mini with secure magnets.

Moft launched the Snap Float Folio with orders open now on its website.

“Lighter than metal stands, and higher than typical folios, this folio floats to meet you eye to eye with no bulk added. It keeps your neck from getting stiff for marathon work or class sessions or binge watching for your fave series.”

Moft Snap Float Folio for iPad features

With the new M2 11 and 12.9″ iPad Pro featuring the same hardware and dimension specs as the previous generation, the new tablets will work with the Moft Snap Float Folio too (for example Apple’s magnetically attaching Magic Keyboard works for the new and previous iPad Pro models).

  • 4 magnetic supported angles (3 for iPad mini) with two height options
    • Floating mode 1 (3.6″ elevation for 12.9″ iPad Pro, 3.1″ for 11″ iPad Pro and iPad Air, 2.4″ for iPad mini)
    • Floating mode 2 (2.3″ elevation for 12.9″ iPad Pro, 1.6″ elevation for 11″ iPad Pro and iPad Air, 1.5″ for iPad mini)
    • Landscape mode 60°
    • Landscape mode 20° (only for iPad Pro and iPad Air)
  • Polycarbonate with vegan leather back
  • Available in black, brown, and gray
  • Price: $39.99, $59.99, $69.99

You can pick up the Moft Float Folio for iPad Pro, Air, or mini now with deliveries starting from November 3.

The new iPad Pro is powered by the A12Z processor and features a new camera setup on the back. Apple has also unveiled a new Magic Keyboard with a trackpad for iPad Pro.
The iPad mini includes the A12 Bionic chip with Neural Engine, 7.9‑inch Retina display with True Tone, Touch ID, and support for Apple Pencil.
iPad Air Moft

