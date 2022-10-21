How to watch UFC 280 Oliveira vs Makhachev on iPhone, Apple TV, and web

UFC Oliveira vs Makhachev is set for Saturday, October 22 at 11 am PT / 2 pm ET at Etihad Arena, Yas Island/Yas West United Arab Emirates. Read on for how to watch UFC 280 on iPhone, Mac, Apple TV, and the web.

Below we’ll look at how to watch UFC 280 featuring Oliveira vs Makhachev, the lightweight title bout with ESPN+ as well as what you can watch with the UFC app and the Fight Pass subscription. UFC main card fights are exclusive to PPV through ESPN in the US and you’ll need an ESPN+ subscription.

For new customers, there’s a deal to get both a year of ESPN+ and access to UFC 280 at a 32% discount ($99.98, reg. $145). If you’re already an ESPN+ subscriber, the fight costs $74.99.

Other UFC 280 fights include Sterling vs Dillashaw for the bantamweight title bout, Yan vs O’Malley, and more. Prelims kick off at 7:30 am PT / 10:30 am ET with the main event set for 11 am PT / 2 pm PT.

How to watch UFC 280 Oliveira vs Makhachev on iPhone, Apple TV, web

Watch on ESPN+

If you’re not an ESPN+ customer yet:

Get access to UFC 280 and a year of ESPN+ at a 32% discount (you’ll create an ESPN+ account as part of the process) To watch UFC 280, head to the ESPN app on your Apple (or other) device or log in on the web Choose the ESPN+ tab (or type in UFC in the ESPN app search bar) Look for UFC 280

Alternatively, you can buy UFC 280 on a Mac or PC here and watch on any supported device, including the web.

Buy access to the fight for $74.99 To watch, open the ESPN app on your Apple (or other) device or log in on the web Head to the ESPN+ tab Look for UFC 280

Watch on the UFC app

If you want some access to UFC and extra content, you can sign up for UFC Fight Pass which goes from $9.99/month. However, Fight Pass usually only offers access to prelims, while Oliveira vs Makhachev requires a PPV purchase with ESPN+.

The UFC app is available for Apple TV, iPhone, and iPad.

