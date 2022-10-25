Spotify audiobooks app update rejected by Apple three times over in-app purchase rules

Benjamin Mayo

- Oct. 25th 2022 1:05 pm PT

36 Comments

As described in a new update to its Time to Play Fair website, Spotify has faced the ire of App Review over its attempt to launch an audiobooks store inside the Spotify app on iPhone. The app was rejected three times by App Review due to violations of Apple’s In-App Purchase rules, before finally being approved on Tuesday. The eventually-approved app experience entails a nine step process, far more complicated than Spotify ideally wanted to offer, to comply with App Store rules.

Spotify says this is yet another case of Apple’s anticompetitive dominance on the app economy. Spotify first filed a formal complaint to the European Commission back in 2019 The commission is still investigating.

Spotify’s original aim was to offer a simple store experience inside the Spotify app for users to browse and purchase audiobooks. This would mean opening the Spotify app, finding an audiobook and buying directly inside the app. However, as they don’t want to give Apple a 30% cut of the revenue, they are not allowed to offer in-app book purchasing. Instead, they must direct users to the web instead.

However, Apple also carefully regulates how apps can inform users in the app that a store experience is available outside the app.

So, Spotify set out to create a flow that not fall foul of Apple’s rules. As reported by the New York Times, Spotify said that two lawyers were intimately involved with the design and development process. This resulted in a convoluted nine step process that involved opting in to receive an email that would include the audiobook’s price and a link to purchase it.

After initially approving the app, Apple blocked subsequent Spotify app submissions. Spotify changed the flow to not include a purchase button in the received email. Instead, the email would link to Spotify’s store on the web. Apple rejected this, too.

Apple said apps are not allowed to send a direct call-to-action email to users in lieu of offering in-app purchases. Spotify finally relented and removed the email steps and all links to the web store. Customers are now expected to know that they need to navigate to the Spotify website in order to make a purchase. Apple approved this version of the app this week.

Nothing in this retelling is particularly surprising — Apple’s rules around IAP are relatively clear here and Spotify has fought Apple over very similar points before — but it’s another opportunity for Spotify to highlight what it sees as an unfair playing ground. Apple certainly isn’t budging unless a court compels them to.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

About the Author

Benjamin Mayo

Benjamin develops iOS apps professionally and covers Apple news and rumors for 9to5Mac. Listen to Benjamin, every week, on the Happy Hour podcast. Check out his personal blog. Message Benjamin over email or Twitter.

Benjamin Mayo's favorite gear

Philips Hue Lights

Philips Hue Lights

The easiest way to get into HomeKit and Apple smart home tech. Great for gifts.
iPhone Wireless Charger

iPhone Wireless Charger

Inexpensive, fast, wireless charger for iPhone.