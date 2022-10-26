Deals: Apple Watch Ultra all-time low, iPhone 13 refurb hits $650, M1 MacBook Pro $400 off, more

All of today’s best deals are now up for the taking, with Wednesday delivering quite a few notable price cuts on Apple gear. Leading the way, a Woot refurbished sale is discounting iPhone 13 to new lows of $650, among Apple Watch models and more. Speaking of, today saw Apple Watch Ultra return to an all-time low for only the second time to go alongside another chance to save $400 on M1 Pro MacBook Pros. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

iPhone 13 hits $650 in 1-day Woot refurb sale

Woot today is launching its latest refurbished Apple sale, this time around clearing out previous-generation iPhones and Apple Watch styles to the best prices yet. As per usual, Prime members will be locking in free shipping while everyone else will pay a flat $6 delivery fee. A highlight is marking down the unlocked iPhone 13 128GB in one of four colors to $650. That’s down from the original $799 going rate while marking one of the first discounts we’ve seen on the refurbished handset at $149 off. Not to mention a new all-time low that’s $30 under our previous mention.

The now previous-generation iPhone 13 arrives as an even better value thanks to the discount today, and comes powered by the A15 Bionic chip. Alongside notably improved battery life compared to predecessors, there’s also that same squared-off design as last time around to pair with the Super Retina XDR display with a smaller notch. There’s also an upgraded camera experience with its more recent Cinematic mode and improved sensors, too. Includes a 90-day warranty. Dive into our coverage for a closer look.

Apple Watch Ultra returns to all-time low for second time

Delivering only the second discount to date since launching earlier this fall, Amazon is now offering another chance to save on the flagship Apple Watch Ultra. Specifically, right now you can bring home the 49mm cellular wearable with a black Ocean Loop band for $780. Typically fetching $799, this is only the second discount so far across the entire lineup and matching our previous mention on the Alpine Loop style for the all-time low. Though this is the first time entirely to save on the model with the more rugged, rubbery band.

Apple Watch Ultra arrives as the most capable wearable ever from Apple with an even more rugged design that the usual Series 8 offerings, or any of its predecessors for that matter. Everything about that improved feature set is packed into a titanium case that encircles the larger 49mm screen that’s the brightest Always-On Retina display yet. A more distinct side module encompasses the Digital Crown and customizable action button, rounding out the form-factor change with 100-meter water-resistance. Then there’s all the actual features like 36-hour battery like, dual-frequency GPS, and everything else you can read about over at 9to5Mac.

Apple’s M1 Pro MacBook Pros are now $400 off

We’re expecting to see a new series of M2 MacBook Pros hit the scene any day now. But if the launch is anything like the new M2 iPad Pros, then going with previous-generation devices might be a better call. Best Buy is helping the cause right now, marking down the existing 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro to $1,599. You would more regularly pay $1,999, with today’s offer delivering a match of the all-time low for the first time in a month while keeping $400 in your pocket.

Delivering Apple’s most capable portable machines to date as of now, the higher-end M1 Pro series still manages to beat out the more recent M2 chips with an even more capable feature set. Everything starts with the improved 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR 120Hz Display that’s backed by the higher-end chip. Then you’ll find a 10-core CPU, up to 17-hour battery life, and the triumphant return of MagSafe charging all packed into an updated frame. See why it was our Apple product of the year for a closer look.

