Here’s where your Mac’s System Report lives in macOS Ventura

Michael Potuck

- Oct. 31st 2022 12:45 pm PT

Mac System Report macOS Ventura
1 Comment

macOS Ventura comes with a number of new features and updates and one of the changes that may come as a surprise is System Preferences being overhauled to System Settings. Along with that, the Mac System Report isn’t where it used to be.

macOS Ventura and iPadOS 16.1 arrived a month after iOS 16 this year. The latest major update for Mac comes with new features like Stage Manager, Continuity Camera to use iPhone as your Mac webcam, the Weather and Clock apps, and more.

One big visual change in Ventura is the shift of System Preferences – now called System Settings – losing the tiled UI and using a sidebar list design.

While clicking  in the top left corner used to offer quick access to the Mac System Report, now it’s found two levels deeper in System Settings in macOS Ventura.

See Mac System Report in macOS Ventura

Option 1

  1. Choose  > About This Mac in the top left corner
  2. Click More Info
  3. At the very bottom of System Settings window that appeared, choose System Report (you may need to scroll down)

Option 2 to see your Mac System Report

  • Open System Settings on your Mac
  • Pick General from the left sidebar, then click About
  • At the very bottom choose System Report (may need to scroll down)

Note: Unfortunately, Siri is not able to open System Report yet.

Mac System Report 1

Ventura’s System Settings

As for the new System Settings overhaul with macOS Ventura, it can take a while to get used to as it’s quite a change from the tiled icon UI that Apple used for years.

Two tips for getting adjusted:

  • Don’t forget to use the search bar in the top left corner
  • If you think iPhone/iPad as you open System Settings on Mac that may help mentally – the order and layout match up with iOS 16/iPadOS 16

Thanks for reading our guide on how to see your Mac System Report!

Read more 9to5Mac tutorials:

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Mac

Mac

Apple’s Mac lineup consists of MacBook, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, Mac Pro, and Mac Mini. The Mac runs macOS for its operating system.
How To

How To

A collection of tutorials, tips, and tricks from the 9to5Mac team helping you fix and get the most out of your favorite gear.
macOS Ventura

About the Author

Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12