During its “Let Loose” event on Tuesday, Apple introduced the new M4 iPad Pro. However, the product was unveiled with a rather intriguing and controversial ad, which shows things like musical instruments, camera lenses, and books being destroyed by a hydraulic press – which then turns it all into the new iPad.

But a lot of people didn’t like the iPad Pro ad, and it turns out that Apple may have been inspired by a very old LG ad.

Apple may have taken inspiration from LG for controversial iPad Pro ad

As some people have noticed, Apple’s “Crush” iPad Pro ad is very similar to one LG aired in 2008 to promote the KC910 Renoir. The smartphone gained many new features such as GPS, Wi-Fi, accelerometer, and Dolby Audio support, which led LG to create an ad that also shows a hydraulic press destroying things and turning them into its new phone.

Coincidentally or not, Apple used the same script and aesthetic for its iPad Pro ad almost 16 years later. “I’m shocked that Apple, with their substantial ad budget, seemingly copied LG’s idea from 2008. You’d think they’d come up with something more original,” said Andy Cheng on Threads.

As 9to5Mac reported this morning, many Hollywood names such as Hugh Grant and Asif Kapadia have criticized the new iPad Pro ad for promoting the “destruction of the human experience.” People questioned “why anyone thought this ad was a good idea” and accused the company of minimizing the work of writers, producers, filmmakers, and creators.

Apple later apologized for the iPad Pro ad and said that it values creativity. The company acknowledged that it had “missed the mark” with the video. Although the ad remains available online, the company has said that it won’t be aired on TV.

You can watch both the LG and Apple ads below:

