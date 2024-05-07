Apple on Tuesday held its special “Let Loose” event at which the company introduced the new M2 iPad Air and M4 iPad Pro. Interestingly, at the end of the event, Apple confirmed that it was entirely recorded on the iPhone (potentially on the iPhone 15 Pro). But the most intriguing part is that the company also says it was “edited on Mac… and iPad.”

Apple event was shot on iPhone, but now with a surprise

This is the second Apple event to be filmed entirely on iPhone. The company did its first experiment last year at the October event, which was also filmed on the iPhone 15 Pro to promote the new filming capabilities such as ProRes Log and the 5x lens.

Unsurprisingly, the company used Macs to edit its event. But this time, part of the event was also edited on the iPad.

It’s no secret that Apple has a version of Final Cut Pro available for iPadOS. During its event today, the company announced Final Cut Pro 2 for iPad, which includes a redesigned interface as well as new features such as live multi-cam editing and a new app for using the iPhone as a live camera.

Apple said during the event that Final Cut Pro for iPadOS lets creators fully edit their projects right from the iPad. However, it is somewhat ironic that Apple itself had to use “Mac… and iPad” to accomplish such a complex edition.

I guess it will be a few more years before we see an Apple event that was “Shot on iPhone and edited on iPad.” You can re-watch the event below:

