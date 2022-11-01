Nomad launches Super Slim iPhone 14 case; Sena debuts Varano MagSafe leather case and wallets

Michael Potuck

- Nov. 1st 2022 2:19 pm PT

1 Comment

More quality case options have landed today for the iPhone 14 lineup. Nomad has launched its most minimal case yet, the “Super Slim” and Sena has debuted its Varano collection of MagSafe leather cases and wallets.

Nomad Super Slim case for the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro

Arriving as Nomad’s slimmest case yet, the new Super Slim for iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max feature:

  • 50% recycled materials
  • Premium & grippy matte finish
  • 360º coverage with chamfered cutouts for buttons and ports
  • Raised camera bump for added protection
  • Wireless charging compatible
  • Available in carbide or frost finishes

The Super Slim is available now direct from Nomad priced at $29.95 for all iPhone 14 models.

Sena MagSafe leather cases and wallets for iPhone 14 and 14 Pro

Meanwhile, Sena launched its new MagSafe lineup for iPhone 14. Here’s how it describes the new case that goes for $49.95:

“SENA’s Varano Case for iPhone 14 models is a sleek, premium leather case made for superior device protection on the go. Available in black and tan, this stylish case features reinforced corner drop protection, as well as a raised bezel to protect the screen and rubber buttons for added protection. This Apple MagSafe-compatible case works seamlessly with the following SENA magnetic wallet attachments (sold separately), which enhance the case’s functionality.”

And here are the four MagSafe wallet options to pair with the new Varano case:

The whole Varano lineup is available now from Sena.

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Pro

Nomad

Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

