Evernote for iOS 16 and iPhone 14 Pro puts notes and tasks on your lock screen

One of the main new features of iOS 16 is the redesigned lock screen, which lets users put widgets on it. And to take advantage of these new features, Evernote has updated its iOS app with multiple lock screen widgets. With these widgets, users can see their latest notes and tasks without even having to unlock their phone, which is great especially for iPhone 14 Pro users.

Evernote app with lock screen widgets

As shared by the company in a blog post, the latest update of the Evernote app for iOS comes with locked screen widgets for iPhone. This follows another Evernote update released earlier this year that added home screen widgets to the iPhone and iPad app.

While the smaller, round widgets are just shortcuts that redirect users to the app, there are larger widgets that actually show information right from the iPhone lock screen.

There are eight different lock screen widgets available with the Evernote app. These include recent notes, recent tasks, and shortcuts for creating a new note, new task, or even scanning a document. But thanks to the iOS 16 features, customization goes far beyond that.

As noted by Evernote, users can create multiple lock screens with different widgets and then combine them with different Focus Modes. For example, the user could have a “Work Mode” that shows the task bar widgets and recent notes, while a “Sleep Mode” would only show shortcuts to open the app, create a new note, or a new task.

There are many ways to customize your Evernote widgets on your Lock Screen and Home Screen. Whatever your favorite combination looks like, these widgets will help you level up your productivity and capture ideas anytime, anywhere.

The new widgets should work perfectly with iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, which have an Always-on display. But of course, anyone with an iPhone running iOS 16 can add the locked screen widgets.

Evernote is available for free on the App Store – although some features require a premium subscription.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: