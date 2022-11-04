Affinity teases major update set to bring ‘everything you want in a creative suite’

- Nov. 4th 2022 6:40 am PT

Serif, makers of the popular Affinity creative suite has shared that it has “something big” coming on November 9. What it’s calling “the next level creative experience” is set to see the Affinity apps redesigned and refined with hundreds of enhancements and “incredible new features” including something Affinity customers have been asking for.

Serif’s managing director Ash Hewson teased the Affinity overhaul today in a YouTube video.

“Ever experience true creative freedom? Do you dream of a more powerful fluid workflow? We know you do. So we’ve been busy coming up with something special. The next-level creative experience. Refined and redesigned with hundreds of enhancements and incredible new features…

We’re realizing our vision so you can realize yours. New ways of working, new ways of thinking, everything you want in a creative suite. We supply the tools, you just have to take them, sooner than you think.”

The official announcement and release are set for November 9, so we don’t have long to wait. At the very end of the video, Hewson also teased that “one more thing” will be coming that the Affinity community has been waiting for.

