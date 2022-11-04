Apple quickly expands iPhone 14 production in India with Pegatron as second manufacturer

Apple is expected to shift up to 25% of its iPhone production to India by as soon as 2025. Following up on iPhone 14 manufacturing kicking off in September by Foxconn in the country, Pegatron has become the second vendor to start making Apple’s latest smartphone in India.

Reported by Bloomberg, Taiwanese-based Pegatron Corp. is the second manufacturer to start iPhone 14 production for Apple in India.

Historically, Apple’s operations in India would start producing iPhone a year or more after a model was released. Notably, Foxconn started iPhone 14 manufacturing within the same month of the official release (and before the iPhone 14 Plus launch).

Now just over a month later, Apple has Pegatron also assembling iPhone 14 in India as the company ramps up its work to reduce its reliance on China-based operations.

The expansion in India comes amid tension between the US and China as well as “iPhone City” seeing a COVID outbreak with lockdown measures that could disrupt operations.

Noted by Bloomberg, Pegatron’s new India factory in the southern Tamil Nadu state includes more than 7,000 employees and was previously making iPhone 12 this year.

While Apple is successfully diversifying its iPhone production, one challenge that remains is many of the components are made in China and then have to be shipped to the production facilities.

Veteran Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also shared this morning the expectation of Apple’s operations in India to continue growing with the “medium/long-term goal” to hit 40-45% of iPhones coming from the country.

As a result, iPhones made by Foxconn in India will grow by at least 150% YoY in 2023, and the medium/long-term goal is to ship 40-45% of iPhones from India (vs. the current 2-4%), meaning Foxconn's iPhone production capacity in India will increase rapidly in the next few years. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) November 4, 2022

