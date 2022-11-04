Apple quickly expands iPhone 14 production in India with Pegatron as second manufacturer

Michael Potuck

- Nov. 4th 2022 8:32 am PT

iPhone 14 Plus reviews: Great battery life within a familiar hardware
0 Comments

Apple is expected to shift up to 25% of its iPhone production to India by as soon as 2025. Following up on iPhone 14 manufacturing kicking off in September by Foxconn in the country, Pegatron has become the second vendor to start making Apple’s latest smartphone in India.

Reported by Bloomberg, Taiwanese-based Pegatron Corp. is the second manufacturer to start iPhone 14 production for Apple in India.

Historically, Apple’s operations in India would start producing iPhone a year or more after a model was released. Notably, Foxconn started iPhone 14 manufacturing within the same month of the official release (and before the iPhone 14 Plus launch).

Now just over a month later, Apple has Pegatron also assembling iPhone 14 in India as the company ramps up its work to reduce its reliance on China-based operations.

The expansion in India comes amid tension between the US and China as well as “iPhone City” seeing a COVID outbreak with lockdown measures that could disrupt operations.

Noted by Bloomberg, Pegatron’s new India factory in the southern Tamil Nadu state includes more than 7,000 employees and was previously making iPhone 12 this year.

While Apple is successfully diversifying its iPhone production, one challenge that remains is many of the components are made in China and then have to be shipped to the production facilities.

Veteran Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also shared this morning the expectation of Apple’s operations in India to continue growing with the “medium/long-term goal” to hit 40-45% of iPhones coming from the country.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

iPhone

iPhone

Introduced in 2007 by Steve Jobs, iPhone is Apple's flagship iOS device and easily its most popular product around the world. The iPhone runs iOS and includes a large collection of mobile apps through the App Store.
iPhone 14

iPhone 14
India

About the Author

Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12