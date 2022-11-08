This Apple Watch Ultra band takes weeks to ship, but you can find it sooner

For reasons unknown, the new Trail Loop band for Apple Watch Ultra arrived in Apple Stores weeks after the Alpine Loop and Ocean band. Stock has become more widely available over the last week, but there’s one version that’s still particularly difficult to track down.

The Trail Loop is the runner-focused, lightweight strap for the Apple Watch Ultra that most closely resembles Apple’s Sport Loop. The band is secured with a hook and loop system (i.e., like Velcro) and includes a pull tab for easily adjusting the fit.

Compared to the Sport Loop, the Trail Loop band is extremely soft on your skin and includes matching metal lugs that pair perfectly with the Apple Watch Ultra. I tried one over the weekend and found it much more comfortable than the Alpine Loop and easier to put on than the Ocean band.

The Trail Loop comes in two sizes and three color combinations.

Sizes include small/medium or medium/large. Color choices are yellow/beige, blue/gray, and black/gray. At the time of writing, all three colors of the smaller version are readily available to ship or pick up, and the yellow and blue versions of the larger version are also ready for delivery.

The one strap that has consistently been backordered is the medium/large version of the black/gray Trail Loop. In the last few days, both pickup and delivery estimates have reached into January. Supply changes frequently, and today shipments only take three weeks or so, and in-store pickup has moved up to December.

Amazon appears to have its hands on some M/L black/gray Trail Loops for Apple Watch Ultra with a promise to arrive as soon as Monday, November 13. Compare that to Apple’s free shipping option that extends to December 2 and has seen shipment estimates into January in recent days.

The 49mm Trail Loop is also compatible with 45mm Apple Watch models. Are you a Trail Loop strap user or curious to try it out? Share your thoughts in the comments.

