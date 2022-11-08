Instagram Web gets new, more modern interface – and yet no iPad app

It has been a while since Instagram introduced a website to let users access the social network from anywhere through a web browser. Over time, Instagram Web has been updated with many new features. This week, the Instagram website has been completely redesigned to take advantage of larger screens.

Redesigned Instagram Web

The update was announced by Instagram head Adam Mosseri. According to him, the new website is designed to offer a cleaner, faster, more user-friendly experience. It takes advantage of larger screens by showing more content horizontally.

The menus have now been moved to a new sidebar, which provides easy access to the feed, search, messages, notifications, and more at any time. Some of the menus such as search and notifications are shown on the left side of the website without taking up the entire screen, so you can still see what’s in the feed.

At the same time, the sidebar is either expanded or collapsed depending on the width of the window. When browsing through the feed, Instagram Web shows suggestions on the right side of the screen. Overall, the new interface is modern and makes the experience of using Instagram on a computer or tablet much better.

Unfortunately, Instagram still insists on not making an app for the iPad – and this new interface shows that this would be totally possible. Earlier this year, Mosseri said that an iPad app would be “nice to do,” but he added that there are not too many iPad users to make this a priority for Instagram.

Of course, at least iPad users can also take advantage of the redesigned Instagram Web, as it works with Safari and also lets users share new posts.

Scheduled posts coming to the Instagram app

In the same announcement, Mosseri revealed that Instagram users will soon get the long-awaited option to schedule posts directly from the Instagram app. These posts can be scheduled for up to 75 days in the future once the update becomes available.

The new Instagram Web is now available to everyone, but it’s unclear when exactly the option to schedule posts will be released to users.

