Native Union launches ultra-portable ‘Fold’ MacBook and iPad stand

Michael Potuck

- Nov. 8th 2022 10:23 am PT

Native Union has delivered its latest MacBook/laptop/iPad accessory today with the ultra-portable Fold stand. The unique design offers a durable and stable surface to lift your MacBook or iPad and packs up neatly into an included carry pouch.

If you’re looking for a highly portable stand and want to avoid cheap plastic builds, the new Native Union Fold Stand looks like a sharp option.

Sporting a dark gray matte finish, the aluminum frame features silicone pads to make sure your MacBook or iPad is secure and stable while keeping a slick aesthetic.

Fold Laptop Stand specs

  • Ergonomic, elevated design for optimized 15° viewing angle and improved posture
  • Lightweight & ultra-slim form folds flat to carry with you wherever your devices go
  • Crafted with durable aluminum & non-slip silicone pads for enhanced stability
  • Sleek cross structure works with all laptops & tablets
  • Comes with a carry pouch to prevent scratching while on-the-move
  • Thin design enables air circulation & device cooling
  • Works with 10-16″ iPads/MacBooks, other tablets/laptops
  • Supports up to 6.6 pounds (3 kg)
  • Price: $39.99

You can pick up the Fold Stand now direct from Native Union and check out our previous Native Union reviews below:

Native Union Fold Stand

