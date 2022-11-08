Native Union launches ultra-portable ‘Fold’ MacBook and iPad stand

Native Union has delivered its latest MacBook/laptop/iPad accessory today with the ultra-portable Fold stand. The unique design offers a durable and stable surface to lift your MacBook or iPad and packs up neatly into an included carry pouch.

If you’re looking for a highly portable stand and want to avoid cheap plastic builds, the new Native Union Fold Stand looks like a sharp option.

Sporting a dark gray matte finish, the aluminum frame features silicone pads to make sure your MacBook or iPad is secure and stable while keeping a slick aesthetic.

Fold Laptop Stand specs

Ergonomic, elevated design for optimized 15° viewing angle and improved posture

Lightweight & ultra-slim form folds flat to carry with you wherever your devices go

Crafted with durable aluminum & non-slip silicone pads for enhanced stability

Sleek cross structure works with all laptops & tablets

Comes with a carry pouch to prevent scratching while on-the-move

Thin design enables air circulation & device cooling

Works with 10-16″ iPads/MacBooks, other tablets/laptops

Supports up to 6.6 pounds (3 kg)

Price: $39.99

You can pick up the Fold Stand now direct from Native Union and check out our previous Native Union reviews below:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: