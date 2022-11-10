Emergency SOS via satellite for iPhone 14 launching later this month, Apple announces $450 million investment

Apple confirmed today in a press release that the new satellite features for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro will indeed launch in November for customers in the United States and Canada, as originally announced. When out of cell service, iPhone 14 users will be able to connect to a satellite overhead to send a short emergency text message, and share their location with family.

Apple today announced a $450 million investment, as part of the Advanced Manufacturing Fund, to support the satellite features. A significant chunk of that money will be going to Globalstar, the company actually in charge of running the satellites.

Emergency SOS via satellite will be available first in United States and Canada. The service is offered for free for two years; pricing details after that time is up have not been revealed. It is expected to arrive in other markets sometime next year, although Apple has not confirmed details of any further expansion.

Emergency SOS via satellite uses spectrum bands L and S to contact satellites overhead. The iPhone user will need a clear view of the sky to be able to reach a satellite; the on-screen UI will help the user point their phone in the right direction.

The Apple-Globalstar partnership means iPhone 14 will contact one of 24 Globalstar satellites that are orbiting the planet. The satellite then relays the message to ground stations.

If the message is sent in an area where local emergency services support SMS communication, the message will be sent directly to them. If not, Apple contractors working at relay centers will call them on your behalf.

In addition to SOS text messages, satellite connectivity can also be used to transmit the person’s location to the Find My app.

These features will be available in a few weeks to iPhone 14 customers. It’s unclear if the feature will launch as part of iOS 16.1 with a server-side change, or require a software update. 9to5Mac understands almost all of the functionality is already embedded in the iOS 16.1 operating system.

