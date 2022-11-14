Apple offering rare MacBook Pro discounts to businesses: ‘a very special Mac campaign’

Chance Miller

Nov. 14th 2022

miniLED MacBook Pro
Apple is offering a rare opportunity for businesses to buy MacBook Pro models in bulk at a steep discount. According to a new report from Bloomberg, businesses looking to buy the newest 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro can get as much as 10% off their purchase. The promo comes as Apple battles a forecasted drop in Mac revenue in the important holiday quarter.

This is an unusual promotion from Apple, with the 10% discount topping “the typical markdown given to small and midsize businesses.” Marketing material for this promotion describes it as a “very special Mac campaign,” according to today’s report.

Representatives from small businesses said they rarely get calls from Apple to push promotions. The company, which hasn’t touted an offering like this in half a decade, declined to comment. 

If a business buys between 5 and 24 MacBook Pros, they will receive a discount of 8%. Businesses buying 25 units or more will get 10% off their purchase. The purchase can be any combination of 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro configurations. The promotion is set to run through December 24.

Again, this is a rare promotion for Apple, but it comes as the company warned investors of a “substanial” drop in Mac revenue for the holiday quarter compared to last year. For context, Apple reported Mac revenue of $10.85 billion for Q1 2022, a new record and an increase of 25% year-over-year.

Apple might also be looking to reduce inventory of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, as it is set to release updated versions with M2 chips inside sometime in early 2023. The company could also be hoping that boosted enterprise Mac sales can help make up for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max supply constraints.

If you’re a consumer looking to buy a MacBook Pro this holiday season, keep your eyes on 9to5Toys. We regularly see discounts even higher than 10% off. For instance, Amazon currently has the latest 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro discounted by 20% and 15% respectively.

