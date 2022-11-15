‘Descript’ podcast and video editor gets major update with AI-powered features

Descript, a platform created for editing podcasts that has evolved into a video editor, is getting a major update this week. The new version of the app adds more than 30 new visuals and AI-powered features, which should make editing videos “as easy as editing a doc or slides.”

One of the highlights of the update is Scenes, a feature described as a “visual method for making video that’s as intuitive as making a slideshow.” With Scenes, users can take advantage of the core transcription-based editor for editing videos.

Descript says the new interface makes the app even more intuitive while offering the same powerful features as legacy video editors.

“The stage is set for video to take its place alongside text as something everyone uses to create and communicate — the only things holding it back are the tools,” said Andrew Mason, CEO of Descript. “With the new Descript, we’ve replaced the drudgery of timeline editing with a tool that’s as familiar as the word processor — so you can make, edit, and share video without breaking your creative flow.”

In addition to the new design, the app now offers access to millions of videos, images, sound effects, and soundtracks that can be used in videos and podcasts. There’s also a new template gallery with predefined layouts, title sequences, and social clips.

More new features coming to Descript

Other new features added to Descript include a built-in recorder that captures the screen and camera on separate tracks, an AI-based green screen feature, and a writer mode to help users write their script. All this is combined with features that were already available to Descript users, such as Overdub, Studio Sound, automatic filter word removal, and collaboration.

On a related note, the company behind the app announced a new investment round led by OpenAI Startup Fund that raised $50 million to accelerate investments in AI tools. With this, Descript now has a total fund of $100 million.

Users can now download the latest version of Descript for free on the app’s website. It requires a Mac running macOS 10.13 or later, or a PC running Windows 10 or later.

