Apple TV+ shares official trailer for upcoming movie 'Emancipation,' starring Will Smith

Nov. 16th 2022

Apple TV+ has today released the official trailer for its major December movie, Emancipation. The film stars Will Smith and was set to be a big awards contender this year, although Smith’s Oscars slap have soured its chances somewhat. Despite the controversy, Apple is clearly confident that the film will be a hit with audiences — having chosen not to push back its release date.

The film is inspired by the image of the famous enslaved man Whipped Peter, whose injuries from whippings were photographed and shared widely – the images served as symbols of the abolitionist movement to end slavery in America.

Will Smith plays Whipped Peter, with the film depicting his journey of escape from captivity. Antoine Fuqua directs.

Watch the trailer here:

The film premieres on Apple TV+ on December 9. It is being released in some theaters a week earlier, so that the movie can be eligible for awards nominations.

