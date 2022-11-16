Weather on the Way iOS app gains CarPlay support with live radar for your roadtrip navigation

Weather on the Way is a clever app that blends navigation and weather and shows you what conditions to expect throughout your travels. Arriving today is the newest update that brings CarPlay support which means live weather radar plus navigation on your vehicle’s display.

Here’s how developer Piotr Knapczyk describes the app:

“Weather on the Way combines weather and navigation to provide the weather forecast along a route at the time of the trip. It is free to download and available on iPhones and iPads with iOS 13 and higher. The app’s weather forecast is available globally, with weather alerts limited to USA, Canada, Iceland, European Union and Israel.”

Weather on the Way version 1.7.2 launched today and comes with the valuable CarPlay support. That brings in-car:

Live radar

Forecasts along your route

National Weather Service alerts

Route directions

Piotr notes “We have made sure to respect Apple’s strict CarPlay app guidelines (so for example no animated radar and including turn-by-turn navigation), allowing us to be the first app to be able to offer the radar view on the car’s infotainment screen.”

Weather on the Way is a free download from the App Store.

CarPlay support for the app is included with the Pro version. That’s available for free with your first five trips and then runs $4.99/month, $24.99/year, or $84.99 for a lifetime purchase.

