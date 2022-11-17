AirPods Pro recall: How to check if yours are eligible for replacement

Seeing issues with one or both of your 1st gen AirPods Pro earphones? They may be covered under a free service program from Apple. Read on for how to check your AirPods Pro recall replacement eligibility.

Update 11/17/22: This service program is still ongoing as it covers affected AirPods Pro up to 3 years after the original retail sale. But it is just 1st gen AirPods Pro models that Apple has determined are eligible. Read on for all the details…

If your 1st gen AirPods Pro see noise cancellation not working, loss of bass, crackling and static, or an increase in background sounds, they may be covered under the AirPods recall.

The AirPods Pro Charging Case is not part of the service program, just the earphones. And the 1st gen AirPods Pro recall is active for “3 years after the first retail sale of the unit.” That was changed after the program originally covered affected AirPods Pro for 2 years.

It may be helpful to check your receipt to see when you originally bought your AirPods Pro but that won’t be the only factor to determine your eligibility.

AirPods Pro recall: How to check replacement eligibility

There’s no serial number checker for the 1st gen AirPods Pro recall, so if you’re seeing any of the following issues with 1st gen AirPods Pro:

Crackling or static sounds that increase in loud environments, with exercise, or while talking on the phone Active Noise Cancellation not working as expected, such as a loss of bass sound, or an increase in background sounds, such as street or airplane noise

Then:

Call or get in touch with Apple Support – 800.APL.CARE in the US Set up an appointment at your local Apple Store Or connect with an Apple Authorized Service Provider

Apple highlights that “Your AirPods Pro will be examined prior to any service to verify that they are eligible for this program. AirPods Pro (left, right, or both) with a confirmed issue will be replaced. The AirPods Pro case is not affected and will not be replaced.”

Apple also says “affected units were manufactured before October 2020.” Keep in mind, faulty models could have been sold after that date and the recall runs for 3 years from the original retail sale which will mean coverage for eligible AirPods Pro into 2023 and possibly beyond.

The AirPods Pro recall program is available to customers worldwide but doesn’t extend the warranty.

Try to fix AirPods even if you’re not eligible

If it turns out you’re not eligible for the AirPods Pro recall, try out these 4 tips to fix your earphones:

Double-check the battery of your AirPods case and AirPods Pop both AirPods in the case and open the lid near your iPhone to see battery status Double-check Bluetooth on your iPhone didn’t get turned off iPhone Settings app > Bluetooth > make sure toggle is green Clean the speaker and mic grilles Read our step-by-step guides on how to clean AirPods and AirPods Pro If your AirPods won’t connect or are still having issues with sound, reset them How to reset AirPods and AirPods Pro

If it turns out you have a dead battery in one of your AirPods, Apple charges $49 to replace it (per earphone). Typically it’s a new AirPods earphone you get with that, not a battery replacement of your existing one.

