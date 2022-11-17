Apple holiday gift card promo runs from Black Friday through Cyber Monday: Get a gift card with iPhone, iPad, and Mac purchase

Apple today unveiled its Black Friday holiday event for 2022, in which customers can get an Apple Store gift card worth up to $250 with the purchase of an eligible Mac, iPad, or iPhone from the Apple Store.

The Apple Shopping Event runs from November 25 through November 28, Black Friday through Cyber Monday. As usual, check 9to5Toys to find the best Apple deals.

Apple gave an early preview of the deals it will be offering. The deals are roughly in line with what it has offered in previous Black Friday shopping events: a $50-$250 gift card depending on what you buy. Importantly, the offer isn’t available on the latest hardware — the iPhone 14 range for instance is not eligible for any promotional gift card bundle.

Customers buying an iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 12, or iPhone SE can get a $50 gift card. A $50 gift card is also available with Apple Watch SE purchases. AirPods Pro buyers can get a $50 gift card, boosted to $75 in value for the more expensive AirPods Max. An up to $50 gift card value is also available on iPad Air, iPad, and iPad mini purchases.

You can get the maximum $250 gift card value on the purchase of Apple’s most expensive MacBook Pros with M1 Pro or M1 Max chips. Lesser value gift cards will also be included with purchases of MacBook Air, Mac mini, and iMac.

Beats headphones and other Apple accessories like iPad Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil also have associated gift card giveaways.

Here’s the full breakdown of the Apple Shopping Event:

iPhone 12, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone SE, iPhone 12: $50 gift card

iPad mini, iPad Air: $50 gift card

iPad 9th generation: $30 gift card

M1 Pro / M1 Max MacBook Pro: $250 gift card

M2 MacBook Pro: $200 gift card

MacBook Air, iMac 24-inch: $150 gift card

Mac mini: $100 gift card

Apple Watch SE: $50 gift card

AirPods 2nd-generation, AirPods 3rd-generation with Lightning case: $25 gift card

AirPods Pro: $50 gift card

AirPods Max: $75 gift card

Beats Studio3 Wireless, Solo3 Wireless, Powerbeats Pro, Beats Fit Pro, Beats Studio Buds: $50 gift card

Beats Flex: $25 gift card

MagSafe Duo Charger, Apple Pencil 2nd-generation, Smart Folio Keyboard: $25 gift card

iPad Pro Magic Keyboard: $50 gift card

Purchases can be made at Apple retail stores, or the online store, running from November 25 through November 28. The gift card must be used on a future purchase with Apple and cannot be used to reduce the price of the Black Friday transaction.

