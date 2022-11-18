16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro now $499 off in Friday’s best deals, 10.2-inch iPad $270, more

Heading into the weekend, all of today’s best deals are now up for grabs ahead of Black Friday and headlined by a $499 all-time low price cut on Apple’s latest 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro. On the opposite side of the lineup, the already-affordable 10.2-inch iPad now sells for even less at $270 and rounds out Friday’s best price cuts alongside ecobee’s latest HomeKit Smart Thermostats on sale from $159. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save $499 on Apple’s latest 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro

Amazon is now offering Apple’s latest 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro 512GB for $2,000 in two styles. Down from the $2,499 price tag you would more regularly pay, today’s offer amounts to $499 in savings in order to deliver a new all-time low. In what will likely be the best price of the Black Friday shopping season, this is $99 under the previous best price and the only time we’ve seen it drop under $2,099.

Apple’s latest flagship MacBook Pro refreshes the popular 16-inch form-factor with a redesign inside and out. The new M1 Pro chip powers the experience and pairs with a 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display backed by ProMotion, 120Hz refresh rates, and 1600 nits of peak brightness. Packed into that new chassis is up to 21-hour battery, as well as a new array of I/O like the return of MagSafe charging, HDMI, three Thunderbolt ports, and more. We also aren’t expecting to see new M2 models drop until March of next year. See why it was our Apple product of the year.

Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad lands right at expected Black Friday price

After detailing what we can expect from the Black Friday shopping season on the Apple front, we’re now seeing one of the expected discounts going live a bit early ahead of Thanksgiving Week with Amazon marking down the latest 10.2-inch iPad to one of the best prices yet. Starting at $270 in two colors for the Wi-Fi 64GB model, today’s offer is down from $329 in either case and marking the second-best discount to date. This comes within just $1 of the all-time low and is a rare chance to save. Also at Best Buy for the same price.

While not the latest model to hit the iPadOS lineup, the 10.2-inch model on sale today is still the most affordable option on shelves right now and comes powered by the A13 Bionic chip that’s said to be 20% faster than its predecessor. As for how Apple is applying all that extra power, you’ll enjoy additional features like True Tone support for the 10.2-inch screen alongside Center Stage in the new 12MP ultrawide camera that automatically adjusts the crop and zoom of your selfie camera depending on who and where they are in the shot. Get a closer look in our launch coverage at why this is one of the best Apple Black Friday deals live right now.

ecobee’s latest Smart Thermostats on sale from $159

Amazon is now offering the latest flagship ecobee Smart Thermostat for $219. Normally fetching $250, you’re not only looking at a rare chance to save in the first place, but also a $31 discount and an arrival at the expected Black Friday 2022 price. This is one of the best discounts so far and comes within $5 of the all-time low. All packed into a refreshed design that comes centered around a 4-inch display with a Zinc build that steps up from the plastic casings used in the past. Features are also seeing some improvements with much of the same Siri and Alexa integration as before. Though the biggest adjustment is that there’s now a built-in air quality monitor which pairs with the external temperature sensor to help provide local readings of temperature, humidity, and even stats like VOCs and carbon dioxide levels. Dive into our hands-on launch coverage for a better idea of what to expect.

Alongside the flagship smart climate controller, Amazon is also discounting another one of the new ecobee Smart Thermostat models. This version with integrated Alexa is now sitting at $159 via Amazon from its usual $190 price tag in order to match the all-time low last set over a month ago. This model packs much of the same redesigned housing as the lead deal, just with a toned down feature set. It still has onboard Alexa, but from there ditches the integrated Siri access as well as the temperature sensor found above. There’s still HomeKit support, though, as well as all of the other automation tech to make sure you stay comfortable this fall and into winter.

