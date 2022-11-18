How to watch UFC 281 Lewis vs Spivac on iPhone, Apple TV, and web

UFC Lewis vs Spivac is set for Saturday, November 19 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Read on for how to watch UFC 281 on iPhone, Mac, Apple TV, and the web.

Below we’ll look at how to watch UFC 281 featuring the Lewis vs Spivac with ESPN+ as well as what you can watch with the UFC app and the Fight Pass subscription. UFC main card fights are exclusive to PPV through ESPN in the US and you’ll need an ESPN+ subscription.

For new customers, there’s a deal to get both a year of ESPN+ and access to UFC 281 at a 32% discount ($99.98, reg. $145). If you’re already an ESPN+ subscriber, the fight costs $74.99.

Other UFC 281 fights include Nzechukwu vs Cutelaba, Sherman vs Cortes Acosta, and more. Early prelims kick off at 1 pm ET / 10 am PT with the main event set for 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.

How to watch UFC 281 Lewis vs Spivac on iPhone, Apple TV, web

Watch on ESPN+

If you’re not an ESPN+ customer yet:

Get access to UFC 281 and a year of ESPN+ at a 32% discount (you’ll create an ESPN+ account as part of the process) To watch UFC 281, head to the ESPN app on your Apple (or other) device or log in on the web Choose the ESPN+ tab (or type in UFC in the ESPN app search bar) Look for UFC 281

Alternatively, you can buy UFC 281 on a Mac or PC here and watch on any supported device, including the web.

Buy access to the fight for $74.99 To watch, open the ESPN app on your Apple (or other) device or log in on the web Head to the ESPN+ tab Look for UFC 281

Thanks for reading our guide on how to watch UFC 281!

Images via UFC.com

