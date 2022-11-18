Popular ‘Secure ShellFish’ SSH client comes to macOS with cross-device capabilities

Secure ShellFish is a popular iOS app that lets users access SSH and SFTP servers from an iPhone or iPad. Following the release of macOS Ventura last month, developer Anders Borum has now released a version of Secure ShellFish for Mac users, offering even more features, including cross-device capabilities, for its users.

The app offers a native Terminal for better accessibility, performance, and text selection. It also comes with Shortcuts automations, option to mark directories for offline use, support for two-factor authentication, and the ability to launch Digital Ocean droplets from the app.

As noted by the developer, the macOS app looks a lot like the iOS app. Of course, the Mac version integrates with Finder to show the contents of the servers, while the iOS app integrates with the Files app. And on the Mac, users can upload files directly from the Services menu instead of having to use the operating system’s share sheet.

Finally Secure ShellFish is available on the Mac bringing seamless access to SSH servers to your most used computer. Server files are available in the ShellFish location of the Finder and available as part of the filesystem anywhere on the Mac. First class tmux support is particularly useful on the Mac. Never worry about losing the network connection and handoff sessions between iPhone, iPad and Mac. It feels like magic.

Now that the app is available for both iOS devices and Macs, Secure ShellFish users can take advantage of cross-device features. This includes Handoff to switch between devices and iCloud Keychain support to securely synchronize server settings in the cloud. In addition, the app also comes with a widget and a Picture-in-Picture mode.

You can try Secure ShellFish for free. The app is available on the App Store for iOS and macOS. However, some of the features require a Pro license – available as a subscription or a lifetime unlock. More details can be found on the app’s website.

