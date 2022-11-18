Tim Cook speaks about his education, favorite lesson from Steve Jobs, staying calm

At the FIRST Inspire 2022 Gala, Brian Tong got the chance to interview Apple CEO Tim Cook who shared about his own education, one of the most impactful lessons Steve Jobs taught him, how he approaches remaining calm, and more.

When Tong asked Cook how education has sharped his journey, the Apple CEO shared he is a product of the public school system. He sees his education as the foundation of everything he’s been able to do including running Apple. He shared gratitude for his parents and teachers who put an emphasis on the importance of education.

Cook noted he sees education as “the great equalizer of people” it’s the thing that “gives everyone an equal chance.”

Meaningful lesson from Steve Jobs

Tong also asked about life lessons that have stood out to Cook. He responded that Steve Jobs taught him that “the joy is in the journey. You know I always used to think about the next thing, and always sort of put off the happiness until the next thing occurs. And of course the next thing never occurs. But he taught me the joy is in the journey.”

Cook also shared about the value of finding a passion and how Apple works to provide equal access to everyone through funding educational initiatives.

Staying calm

When it comes to staying calm while leading Apple, Cook said he focuses his energy on loving the people he works with, making each other better, and doing great work that will enrich others’ lives.

Check out the five-minute interview:

Top image via Brian Tong

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: