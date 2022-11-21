Spotify wants to make your podcast sound better with new one-tap feature for Anchor

Spotify has pushed more and more into podcasting in recent years, including its acquisition of the podcast creation platform Anchor in 2019. Now, Spotify is rolling out an update to the dedicated Anchor app on iPhone with a new feature it says can drastically improve the audio of your podcast with just one click…

Announced in a blog post today, Anchor touts its new “Podcast Audio Enhancement” feature as the “most valuable audio editing tool” available. With just a tap, it can reduce background noise and level your audio – supposedly so much so that podcasts can now be “recorded in a loud coffee shop, on the subway, or with babies crying in the background.”

Audio Enhancement in Anchor is your most valuable audio editing tool. A single tap can automatically reduce background noise while leveling your voice and bringing it to the forefront. The result is better-sounding audio, even if it was recorded in a loud coffee shop, on the subway, or with babies crying in the background. And that means it’s easier for more people to record podcasts without waiting for a quiet, distraction-free setting—or setting up a home studio. With Audio Enhancement, the world is your studio.

“You’re closer than ever to having a podcasting studio in your pocket,” Anchor touts. “Audio Enhancement improves what your phone’s built-in microphone can do for you.”

Anchor is one of the biggest podcast creation platform, and anything it can do to help improve audio quality is a great step toward making it a more powerful and capable platform. As Anchor itself also points out, this further reduces the barrier of entry for people who want to start their own podcast.

The feature is rolling out now to all Anchor users via the mobile app for iPhone and Android. Download it on the App Store today.

