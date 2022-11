How to watch the World Cup on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and web plus free full-match replays

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is here, the most-watched sporting event on the planet. Whether you’re looking to follow along at home, on the go, or at the office, here’s how to watch the World Cup on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and web.

The 2022 World Cup officially kicked off on November 20 with the quarter and semifinals starting in December and the final match slated for December 18.

While Fox has the exclusive rights to the English broadcasts in the US for the live matches, it’s offering free full replays on Tubi.

Fox Sports recently rebuilt its app for a better experience and features the ability to personalize it to follow your favorite teams and players.

“The all-new FOX Sports App, built for the modern sports fan. Stories. Live TV. Favorite Teams, Players and Leagues. Scores. Odds. And much more.”

How to watch the World Cup on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and web

Where to watch

Fox Sports has the English rights to the World Cup in the US and is airing matches on Fox or FS1

Free full-match replays are available on Tubi (or Tubi for iOS/Apple TV)

How to watch

Download the Fox Sports app (free for iPhone, iPad, Apple TV) or head to https://www.foxsports.com You will need a TV provider log-in to watch the matches live However, Fox Sports usually offers a 1-hour free preview when you first start watching coverage DirectTV Stream, Hulu Live TV, or YouTube TV are easy ways to get instant, full access to Fox and Fox Sports to watch the World Cup without having to get going with a traditional TV provider

Here’s the full 2022 FIFA World Cup Schedule:

Sunday, Nov. 20

Qatar vs. Ecuador, 11 a.m. ET on FS1

Monday, Nov. 21

England vs. Iran, 8 a.m. ET on FS1

Senegal vs. Netherlands, 11 a.m. ET on FOX

United States vs. Wales, 2 p.m. ET on FOX

Tuesday, Nov. 22

Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia, 5 a.m. ET on FS1

Denmark vs. Tunisia, 8 a.m. ET on FS1

Mexico vs. Poland, 11 a.m. ET on FOX

France vs. Australia, 2 p.m. ET on FOX

Wednesday, Nov. 23

Morocco vs. Croatia, 5 a.m. ET on FS1

Germany vs. Japan, 8 a.m. ET on FS1

Spain vs. Costa Rica, 11 a.m. ET on FOX

Belgium vs. Canada, 2 p.m. ET on FOX

Thursday, Nov. 24

Switzerland vs. Cameroon, 5 a.m. ET on FS1

Uruguay vs. South Korea, 8 a.m. ET on FS1

Portugal vs. Ghana, 11 a.m. ET on FOX

Brazil vs. Serbia, 2 p.m. ET on FOX

Friday, Nov. 25

Wales vs. Iran, 5 a.m. ET on FS1

Qatar vs. Senegal, 8 a.m. ET on FS1

Netherlands vs. Ecuador, 11 a.m. ET on FOX

England vs. United States, 2 p.m. ET on FOX

Saturday, Nov. 26

Tunisia vs. Australia, 5 a.m. ET on FS1

Poland vs. Saudi Arabia, 8 a.m. ET on FS1

France vs. Denmark, 11 a.m. ET on FS1

Argentina vs. Mexico, 2 p.m. ET on FS1

Sunday, Nov. 27

Japan vs. Costa Rica, 5 a.m. ET on FS1

Belgium vs. Morocco, 8 a.m. ET on FS1

Croatia vs. Canada, 11 a.m. ET on FS1

Spain vs. Germany, 2 p.m. ET on FS1

Monday, Nov. 28

Cameroon vs. Serbia, 5 a.m. ET on FS1

South Korea vs. Ghana, 8 a.m. ET on FS1

Brazil vs. Switzerland, 11 a.m. ET on FOX

Portugal vs. Uruguay, 2 p.m. ET on FOX

Tuesday, Nov. 29

Netherlands vs. Qatar, 10 a.m. ET on *FOX

Ecuador vs. Senegal, 10 a.m. ET on *FS1

Wales vs. England, 2 p.m. ET on FS1

Iran vs. United States, 2 p.m. ET on FOX

Wednesday, Nov. 30

Tunisia vs. France, 10 a.m. ET on *FOX

Australia vs. Denmark, 10 a.m. ET on *FS1

Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico, 2 p.m. ET on *FS1

Poland vs. Argentina, 2 p.m. ET on *FOX

Thursday, Dec. 1

Croatia vs. Belgium, 10 a.m. ET on *FOX

Canada vs. Morocco, 10 a.m. ET on *FS1

Japan vs. Spain, 2 p.m. ET on *FOX

Costa Rica vs. Germany, 2 p.m. ET on *FS1

Friday, Dec. 2

South Korea vs. Portugal, 10 a.m. ET on *FOX

Ghana vs. Uruguay, 10 a.m. ET on *FS1

Serbia vs. Switzerland, 2 p.m. ET on *FS1

Cameroon vs. Brazil, 2 p.m. ET on *FOX

ROUND OF 16

Saturday, Dec. 3

1A vs. 2B, 10 a.m. ET on FOX

1C vs. 2D, 2 p.m. ET on FOX

Sunday, Dec. 4

1D vs. 2C, 10 a.m. ET on FOX

1B vs. 2A, 2 p.m. ET on FOX

Monday, Dec. 5

1E vs. 2F, 10 a.m. ET on FOX

1G vs. 2H, 2 p.m. ET on FOX

Tuesday, Dec. 6

1F vs. 2E, 10 a.m. ET on FOX

1H vs. 2G, 2 p.m. ET on FOX

QUARTERFINALS

Friday, Dec. 9

W53 vs. W54, 10 a.m. ET on FOX

W49 vs. W50, 2 p.m. ET on FOX

Saturday, Dec. 10

W55 vs. W56, 10 a.m. ET on FOX

W51 vs. W52, 2 p.m. ET on FOX

SEMIFINALS

Tuesday, Dec. 13

W57 vs. W58, 2 p.m. ET on FOX

Wednesday, Dec. 14

W59 vs. W60, 2 p.m. ET on FOX

THIRD-PLACE MATCH

Saturday, Dec. 17

RU61 vs. RU62, 10 a.m. ET on FOX

FINAL

Sunday, Dec. 18

W61 vs. W62, 10 a.m. ET on FOX

*Subject to change

Thanks for reading our guide on how to watch the World Cup on iPhone and more!

