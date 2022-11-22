Best Black Friday 2022 iPad deals: M2 iPad Pro $100 off, 10.2-inch models, more

All of the Black Friday savings are beginning to go live, with a collection of the latest from Apple already up for grabs. While you’ll find discounts on AirPods, iPhone 14 accessories, and much more, we’re also seeing a number of Black Friday deals on iPads. Ranging from the new M2 devices to must-have accessories, you can head below for all of the best iPad Black Friday deals.

iPad deals abound for Black Friday 2022

Walmart, Best Buy, and Target are expected to set the pace on this year’s best iPad deals. Amazon will be aggressively price-matching nearly every offer throughout Thanksgiving week into the holiday shopping weekend something we’re already seeing as Black Friday gets started.

Throughout 2022 so far, we’ve seen quite a few refreshed iPad releases as well. The new flagship M2 iPad Pro models hit the scene in the fall as the year’s most notable refresh, which is joined by the new 10.9-inch offering, as well. Though there’s still the other latest models that aren’t quite as recent, like the iPad mini 6 and iPad Air 5, as well as the most affordable 10.2-inch model.

Apple’s latest M2 iPad Pro starts from $999

Amazon is now matching the 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro discount at $1,099, down $100 from its usual $1,199 going rate you’d pay directly from Apple. This is not to be confused with the pricing of the M1 model, which had an MSRP that was $100 lower than the Apple’s new release. The 128GB model is now down to $999, also delivering $100 in savings.

Powered by the new M2 chip and backed by an 8-core CPU with 10-core GPU, the latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro delivers all of the flagship features we’ve come to expect from the form-factor. The 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display arrives with ProMotion for smooth scrolling, True Tone for adjusting the tint to your surroundings, and P3 wide color support so all of your content looks as accurate as it should. Taking full advantage of the M2 chip is a Thunderbolt port, as well as Apple Pencil 2 connectivity and support for the new hover feature you can read all about over at 9to5Mac.

Entry-level savings make the latest 10.2-inch iPad a perfect gift

After detailing what we can expect from the Black Friday shopping season on the Apple front, we’re now seeing one of the expected discounts going live a bit early ahead of Thanksgiving Week with Amazon marking down the latest 10.2-inch iPad to one of the lowest prices yet. Starting at $269.99 shipped in two colors for the Wi-Fi 64GB model, today’s offer is down from $329 in either case and marking the second-best discount to date. This comes within just $1 of the all-time low and is a rare chance to save. Also at Best Buy for the same price.

While not the latest model to hit the iPadOS lineup, the 10.2-inch model on sale today is still the most affordable option on shelves right now and comes powered by the A13 Bionic chip that’s said to be 20% faster than its predecessor. As for how Apple is applying all that extra power, you’ll enjoy additional features like True Tone support for the 10.2-inch screen alongside Center Stage in the new 12MP ultrawide camera that automatically adjusts the crop and zoom of your selfie camera depending on who and where they are in the shot. Get a closer look in our launch coverage

Apple’s most compact iPad mini 6 on sale, too

Joining the ongoing price cut on the M2 iPad Pro, Amazon is marking down Apple’s most compact iPadOS machine. Discounting the latest iPad mini 6 down to $399.99 shipped for the Wi-Fi 64GB model, today’s offer is down from the usual $99 price tag in order to come within $1 of the all-time low.

Apple’s latest compact iPadOS experience arrives as the new iPad mini 6. It may be the smallest one in the lineup, but still delivers many of the signature features you’d expect like an edge-to-edge 8.3-inch Retina display and Apple Pencil 2 support. Throw in the A15 Bionic chip and Touch ID in the power button to complete the package. I’ve been a huge fan of the form-factor myself since picking one up last fall, though you don’t have to take just my word for it. Our hands-on review notes just how perfect its size is without sacrificing on performance, as well.

Keep it locked to 9to5Toys for all the latest Black Friday news

We expect to see plenty of additional Black Friday news roll in throughout the coming weeks as retailers gear up for what’s certain to be a November to remember. As always, our Black Friday guide will be your place for all of the latest news and deals.

