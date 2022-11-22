Deals: M1 MacBook Air all-time low lands at $200 off, AirPods 2 $79, Sonos Black Friday sale, more

All of today’s best deals are now live and headlined by a $200 discount on Apple’s M1 MacBook Air returning to all-time lows ahead of Black Friday. Then go check out the best price yet on AirPods 2, which are an even better value at $79. And last up, new all-time lows have arrived as part of this year’s Sonos Black Friday Sale from $127. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s M1 MacBook Air hits Black Friday price at $200 off

One of this holiday season’s best Apple deals isn’t on the brand’s most recent tech, but instead on one of its most popular offerings in the macOS lineup. Courtesy of Amazon, Apple’s 13-inch M1 MacBook Air 256GB is now down to its best price ever of $799 in several colorways. Normally fetching $999, this $200 discount arrives as the lowest we’ve seen in months at $1 below previous mentions while matching the all-time low.

While it isn’t that all-new version of Apple’s most portable MacBook, there is still something to be said for just how good of a value the original M1 MacBook Air still is, especially with as steep of a discount attached as you’ll find. Centered around a 13-inch Retina display with Apple Silicon under the hood, there’s also a pair of Thunderbolt ports supplemented by Wi-Fi 6 as well as 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. So if you’re looking to put some macOS action under the tree come Christmas, this is your best bet. Get a better idea of its performance in our hands-on review.

Apple’s AirPods 2 an even even better value at $79

Amazon is now offering Apple’s previous-generation AirPods 2 for $79. Normally fetching $129 these days, today’s offer arrives after being out of stock for the past month or so in order to match Walmart’s Deals for Days offer. You’re now looking at $50 in savings as well as a new all-time low at $11 under our previous mention.

Even now that Apple’s new AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro 2 have arrived, going with the now previous-generation pair brings quite a bit to the table. Especially when you consider it’s more affordable price tag! You’re notably looking at much of the same true wireless design with 24 hours of playback thanks to the Lightning-enabled charging case. Everything is still powered by the Apple H1 chip for fast pairing, which also enabled other features like Hey Siri and more.

Sonos Black Friday Sale goes live with rare all-time lows

The Sonos Black Friday deals are now officially live for the 2022 holiday shopping season. Delivering some rare chances to save across the board, everything is marked down to the lowest price of the year courtesy of Sonos direct, as well as other retailers like Amazon in some cases with free shipping all around regardless. Our top pick is the Sonos Arc Smart Soundbar, which drops to $719 at Amazon. Normally fetching $899, this one saw a price hike pretty early on in the pandemic and has never dropped this low in the history of the product’s release. Now at $180 off, you’re looking at a new all-time low and notable chance to save.

Arriving as the brand’s most capable smart soundbar, Sonos Arc delivers eleven drivers in a sleek design for a streamlined home theater setup with Dolby Atmos alongside all of the other staples of the ecosystem. That includes AirPlay 2 support, Trueplay audio, surround sound support, and integration with the rest of the Sonos speaker lineup.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Jordan’s favorite gaming peripherals of 2022: What to look for this holiday deal season [Video]

Alienware AW920H headset review: Wireless, ANC, and Bluetooth on a budget? [Video]

Logitech Astro A30 review: Is it the last gaming headset you’ll ever need? [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: