Samsung is reportedly the largest supplier of OLED displays for iPhone 14

Apple works with a wide range of suppliers to make millions of units of iPhones, iPads, and other products. And when it comes to displays, it has been a while since the company has been using Samsung OLED displays for the iPhone. According to a recent The Elec report, Samsung Display is expected to account for 70% of the OLED panels used by Apple for the iPhone 14 models by the end of the year.

Samsung leads OLED display supply to Apple

The report mentions that Apple has ordered more than 120 million OLED panels for the iPhone 14 lineup. Of these, Samsung is expected to supply Apple with 80 million OLED displays. Other OLED panel suppliers to Apple include LG Display and BOE, which are expected to ship 20 million units and six million units respectively.

Samsung has a clear advantage against its competitors. While LG only provides LTPS displays for the iPhone 14 and LTPO for the iPhone 14 Pro Max, BOE only provides LTPS displays for the regular iPhone 14. Samsung, on the other hand, supplies panels for every iPhone 14 model.

The Elec also mentions that of the 80 million units shipped by Samsung, at least 60 million will be destined for the high-end iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max models. The main reason why Samsung is the leading supplier of OLED displays to Apple is that other companies like LG have been facing problems in production.

More OLED iPhones could be coming soon

Even though Apple has just released iPhone 14, the company has already been working on the next generation of its smartphone – which is also expected to use OLED displays. More than that, recent reports have revealed that Apple plans to introduce a new iPhone SE in 2024. In addition to a new design, it may also feature a 6.1-inch OLED display.

Other rumors also point to new iPad models with OLED display coming in 2024. Are you excited to see more products from Apple with OLED display? Let us know in the comments below.

Read also:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: